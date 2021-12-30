Tags
A body, which reportedly appears to be missing Napa woman Crystal McCarthy, was found by the Napa Sheriff’s department in the Napa River Thursday afternoon, according to the Napa Police Department.
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to Napa police.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
Napa Fire Department rescued two canoers from a slough on a stormy Christmas Day.
Napa County reported a 72% increase in COVID-19 cases last week.
Napa County reported its 102nd COVID-19 death.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
After wildfires ripped through Napa Valley last year, Stu Smith of Smith-Madrone Vineyards was thanking his lucky stars for the trees that somehow dodged damage. But now, a new threat has come.
A traffic stop by American Canyon police led to a firearms and drug arrest.
The recent rise in Napa County new COVID-19 cases is showing no signs of letting up.
