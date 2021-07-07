'Black Widow' a welcome distraction from the Marvel machine

One night, her father (David Harbour) comes home and informs mom (Rachel Weisz) and the kids they have an hour to blow town. Soon S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are in hot pursuit and the fam is on board a small plane to Cuba. (Dad's on the wing, somehow.) When they land safely, the kids are drugged, the innocence of their childhood gone with the plunge of a needle.

Turns out that idyllic family life was an elaborate decoy. Natasha's father is Alexei Shostakov, or Red Guardian, the Russian counterpart to Captain America, and mom is Melina Vostokoff, a Russian spy. The kids were part of their cover. And now Natasha and Yelena are sent off to General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), who trains them to be spies in his army of Black Widows. So much for a quiet life in the 'burbs.

Picking up in the story's present, Natasha is on her own and laying low; "Black Widow" is shoehorned in the MCU timeline between the events of 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." When she tracks down her sister, now played by Florence Pugh, it's no happy reunion; they have a knock-down, drag-out fight in Yelena's Budapest flat, and only after they've both nearly killed each other do they sit down to chat.