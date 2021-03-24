Blue Note Napa adds shows to Charles Krug Winery outdoor concert series

Blue Note Napa has added new shows to its series of outdoor concerts, beginning at Charles Krug Winery in May.

Earlier this year, Blue Note announced a partnership with Krug, Napa Valley’s oldest wine estate, to temporarily present outdoor shows, safely offering live music until it returns to its venue at the historic Napa Valley Opera House.

The outdoor venue at Charles Krug hosts two shows per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can accommodate 260 guests per show at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. Guests can purchase food and beverages while enjoying live music from a wide range of local and national acts.

The initial three shows immediately sold out and additional shows added.

The updated show listing:

-- May 21, 22, 23 - Daytime Disco in the Vineyard Poolside DJ Set (Multiple sold-out shows, additional date added, Friday, May 21, 8:30 p.m.

-- May 28, 2021 Los Lobos (sold out)

-- May 29, 30, 31 - Pink Martini (Multiple sold-out shows, additional dates added)

-- June 12 and 13 - Damien Escobar (on sale now)

-- July 25 - KT Tunstall (on sale Friday, March 26, at noon)