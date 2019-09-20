When Bob Mould takes a shower in the morning, a song usually pops into his head—often one of his own.
“I don’t consciously go—‘Think of a song!’—they just tend to make themselves known,” says Mould, the former frontman for alt rock bands Hüsker Dü and Sugar. “Today it was ‘Hear Me Calling’ off of (1990 solo album) ‘Black Sheets of Rain,’ and maybe it’s a sort of accidental rehearsal that was going on. I’m showering and I’m playing the song in my head going, ‘Do you know this one? Do I still think about this one?’ “
Certain songs have been on Mould’s mind recently as he prepares for a solo tour behind his 13th solo album, “Sunshine Rock.” The record splits the difference between the more aggressive ‘80s punk of Hüsker Dü and Sugar’s poppier sensibilities (particularly 1992’s jangly “If I Can’t Change Your Mind”). It also finds Mould embracing a more positive mind-set after a few albums featuring darker lyrics.
“I used to joke with people about the ‘Beaster’ EP, which was the dark companion piece to Sugar’s ‘Copper Blue’ (album), that touring that record was sort of like re-creating the Salem witch trials every day,” Mould explains. “If you write music like that and you play it every night, you can end up in that space. Writing with the intention of being happy at the end of it is very different than writing, you know, a bloodletting record.”
Darkness still clouds some of “Sunshine Rock.” Midtempo rocker “The Final Years” explores how to spend your golden years, for example. And Mould, who will turn 59 next month, lost his Hüsker Dü bandmate Grant Hart to cancer in 2017.
Mould, who lived in Washington, D.C., from 2002 to 2009, stopped at the city’s 9:30 Club in February with his trio shortly after the album was released. But his solo electric show Thursday at City Winery will be a new experience for the singer-songwriter and his local fans, who are used to seeing him in sweaty rock clubs, not a seated listening room.
“They’re very different shows,” he says. “I get to open the catalogue up a little bit more on a whim, I guess. The arrangements can change on the fly. The solo thing really lends itself to that kind of improvisation, which is fun.”
That even means taking requests.
“Sometimes, somebody will call for exactly the right song at exactly the right moment and then it’s up to me to—in the span of two seconds—sort of play it all in my head and then see how much of it I can actually do,” Mould says. “If I can at least get to the first chorus that’s usually enough. And then if it crashes and burns people are cool with it.”