Typically, a photographer doesn't become part of the story he is covering. Like journalists, they stay to the sidelines, capturing pictures and quotes, tell others' stories.

So it was with Bob McClenahan, Napa Valley photographer, on assignment shooting the annual V Foundation Wine Celebration.

Or so he thought.

Since 1999, the V Foundation has hosted its annual August event in Napa Valley, bringing together doctors, scientists and supporters to raise funds for cancer research. The foundation, founded in 1993 by ESPN and Jim Valvano, North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, who died of cancer, has funded more $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

The 2022 Wine Celebration weekend includes events from a "Rock the V" party with music and wine from local vintners to an open-to-the public symposium to share progress on cancer research and answer questions.

This year McClenahan was there to photograph the events, including a Dinner with the Docs at Far Niente winery, an opportunity to hear news about the V Foundation's research while wining and dining beneath the stars on a balmy Napa Valley evening.

That McClenahan was there and a work was, in his own words, "a miracle." Just over a year ago, he was diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same kind of cancer that killed Jimmy Valvano.

Over the next few months, McClenahen learned first-hand what it's like to hear the "c" word in a diagnosis. "Cancer sucks," he wrote in a blog. "Cancer is beating me up pretty good.

"I had three tubes sticking out of me. I’ve lost over fifty pounds and all my hair. I haven’t eaten any food for weeks but I’m being fed baby formula through a tube in my arm. I’m unable to work, so we’re living on savings. I can barely walk. I’m in constant pain. Life is miserable. I didn’t think I was ever going to leave the hospital alive."

Nonetheless he decided, "I wasn't ready to die." He wanted to see his kids, ages 10 and 12 grow up.

When the officials at the V Foundation, learned of McClenahan's condition, they put him in touch with Dr. Joseph Moore, the retired medical director of the Duke University Cancer Center, who had been Jimmy Valvano’s doctor.

Moore reviewed the treatment McClenahan was receiving and shared with him some good news, that the pace of cancer research -- and success in treating cancer -- has so accelerated in the past decades that the young photographer had a far better chance than Valvano had 30 years ago.

And by the end of January this year, after enduring month's of treatment, McClenahan wrote, "On Friday, my oncologist called me with "cautiously optimistic" good news: the cancer is essentially gone (it's below threshold levels.) He said cancer doesn't just go away on its own."

And at the Dinner with the Docs, both Moore and Julie Maples, founder, the V Foundation Wine Celebration, took the stage, to announce that they had created a grant in

was hosted by retired basketball coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, and Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner and raised

On Thursday, June 24th at 5:07pm, I was diagnosed with cancer. Specifically, stage IV diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma transformed from follicular lymphoma of the duodenum. I was scared, sure, but I was also convinced I was going to get through this. I was young-ish and healthy-ish. Overall, it is a fairly easy cancer to deal with.

Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner.

Michael Kastan, M.D., a pediatric oncologist at Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine.

NAPA VALLEY, CA (August 8, 2022) – The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, announced the 2022 V Foundation Wine Celebration raised more than $6.5 million during a full weekend of events in the Napa Valley, with proceeds supporting early detection research.

“The V Foundation continues to make a difference in the fight against cancer,” said Co-chairperson Amy Marks Dornbusch. “In the last two years alone, we’ve raised over $19 million dollars through the amazing support of our sponsors, donors and our generous bidders.”

“Jim Valvano’s legacy impels us to ‘never give up’, and courage was definitely the theme this year,” added Wine Celebration founder Julie Maples.

From the gala dinner at Nickel & Nickel Winery, to the Answer for Cancer Symposium, ‘Rock the V’ party at The Estate Yountville and more, the event hosted over 600 guests in the heart of the Napa Valley.

A weekend highlight was the Title IX Luncheon, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passing of the landmark federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal funding. This special event featured four elite athletes, including Olympic champion cross-country skier Kikkan Randall, former world No. 1 female billiard player Jeanette Lee, FISA world rowing champion and Olympic silver medalist Kate Johnson, and 4-time Olympian, 3-time World Championship medalist and 12-time U.S. National High Jump Champion Chaunté Lowe. All of these heralded women athletes have also courageously fought cancer and shared their compelling stories with attendees.

The live auction gala held at Nickel & Nickel Winery capped off the event, with dozens of incredible lots up for bid. The evening’s top lot was 6 Liters of Screaming Eagle in Memory of Ron Kuhn, a V Foundation Wine Celebration and Napa Valley longtime friend, dedicated supporter, and philanthropist. The gavel came down at $270,000 for this very special lot featuring a 1992 6-Liter of Screaming Eagle, one of two ever produced by world renowned winemaker Jean Phillips, and one of the most prized possessions from her private cellar. The lot was purchased by Gary Jabara, new owner of the Estate Yountville, the Wine Celebration Weekend’s host headquarters.

Other auction highlights included: The Royal Treatment at Wimbledon, four tickets to Wimbledon Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semi-Finals and Finals, lodging at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons Hotel in Oxfordshire, lunch with Sarah, Duchess of York at Hundred Hills Winery, and six magnums of 2015-2017 Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015-2017 Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon; An Exclusive Sanctuary & Solomon, featuring five nights at an Exclusive Resorts residence paired with a rare 18-Liter of 2008 Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, one of the top wines in the world for that vintage; Life in the Fast Lane featuring two VIP Tickets to race weekend at Sonoma Raceway with full-access, behind-the-scenes passes, logo inclusion on NASCAR’S Trackhouse Racing team car and a tasting experiences at Gemstone Vineyard with a 1.5L 2018 Gemstone Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon signed by the Trackhouse and Gemstone teams; and Terror and Terroir, featuring two nights for six at the Caretaker's Cottage of The Stanley Hotel (the hotel immortalized in Stephen King’s The Shining), complete with a “13 A Late-Night Séance”, a private wine dinner with John Cullen, John Steffens, and Wesley Steffens with a selection of current and library vintages from the Steffens’ Family of Wines, and a custom-etched 3L Bottle of Vineyard 7 & 8 Cabernet Sauvignon.

“The V Foundation Wine Celebration has once again raised essential funds to help us move toward Victory over Cancer,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. “We couldn’t do it without the support of our amazing staff and volunteers, united with our generous supporters and Napa Valley’s world-class vintners and talented chefs…congratulations to all!”

Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised over $137 million to support the V Foundation, game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate victory over cancer and save lives. Currently holding 11 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities, the V Foundation is among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation is also a GuideStar Platinum-rated charity.

The V Foundation has awarded more than $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Twenty-nine years ago, the diagnosis and prognosis related to cancer were not as optimistic as today. Because of research supported by the V Foundation, there are earlier diagnoses, a better understanding of what causes some cancers, more positive prognoses for some cancers, and therapies designed to kill cancer while preserving the patient’s overall health. The V Foundation distributes research grants for all types of cancer to the most promising scientists nationwide through a competitive process vetted by a Scientific Advisory Committee.

The 25th Annual Silver Anniversary V Foundation Wine Celebration will be held on August 3-6, 2023.

For more information about this year’s Wine Celebration Weekend, or to make a donation, please visit winecelebration.org. For more information about the V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit jimmyv.org.

About the V Foundation Wine Celebration

Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration, benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised over $137 million for cancer research and related programs. This three-day signature series of events in the stunning Napa Valley demonstrates that commitment, passion and giving become the catalyst for positive change. For more information, please visit winecelebration.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation awards 100% of direct donations to cancer research and programs. The V Foundation’s endowment covers administrative expenses. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive award process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation or to make a donation, please visit v.org.