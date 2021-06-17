Boil water notice lifted in Yountville

Yountville residents may now safely drink the tap water without boiling it first, town officials said Thursday afternoon.

The town was placed under a notice to boil water Wednesday morning after technical problems at the Rector reservoir water treatment plant led to low water pressure throughout the system. Low pressure makes it harder to maintain water quality and guarantee it is free of bacteria.

The problem at the plant was corrected Wednesday afternoon, but the city needed to pass two water quality tests before lifting the boil notice.

Town officials announced a second clear test shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, saying the water is now verifiably safe to drink.