The Boisset Collection and Baccarat have partnered to create the Passion Collection, a set of crystal wine and Champagne glasses and decanters.
This is the first time in the 255-year history of Baccarat that the French crystal maison usedthe designs of a vintner, Jean-Charles Boisset, for a wine glass designed for white, red or rosé, a Champagne glass, and wine and Champagne decanters.
“Wine is the ultimate expression of the senses and art of living,” Boisset said. “It requires the most refined vessels to present itself. Our dream collection with Baccarat provides sensory experiences that unite the palate, mind and heart.”
Boisset, who has collected Baccarat pieces from a young age, has Baccarat chandeliers in his wineries and tasting rooms.
The handmade glasses and decanters retail at $380 for a two-glass set of the wine glasses, $380 for a two-glass set of the Champagne glasses, $860 for the wine decanter and $960 for the Champagne decanter, which will be available this fall. Pre-orders are being accepted via phone at 707-934-8237 or by email to concierge@jcbcollection.com.
They are available through Baccarat’s boutiques, as well as JCB tasting salons in Yountville, St. Helena, Healdsburg and San Francisco, online at jcbcollection.com and baccarat.com, and at Boisset’s wineries in California and Burgundy, France, including Raymond Vineyards in Napa Valley, Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, DeLoach Vineyards in the Russian River Valley, Wattle Creek Winery in San Francisco, and La Maison in Vougeot, France.
The Passion Collection was launched in Paris on July 9 with events around the world to follow in London, Milan, Moscow, Shanghai and Tokyo. The collection is also available for sale on Boisset’s U.S. tour, The Alchemy of the Senses, which presents Boisset’s book, “The Alchemy of the Senses,” alongside his wines, Baccarat collection and other signature creations through a series of dinners and events.
“My lifetime dream has always been to create the most phenomenal glass — the one and the one and only. It is the only one you need for your enjoyment of your wine of choice,” said Boisset. “The glass provides the perfect aromatic expression, the perfect lip opening to guide the wine and the perfect directional to hit the palate, allowing the wine to grow expansive in the mouth, bringing balance and coating your palate beautifully. Rarely does a wine glass achieve all of this.”
The glasses and decanters feature a signature diamond shape in the center of the stem, signifying the “diamonds” that grow from the vine, the grapes that are transformed into wine.
The wine decanter is equally versatile. The Champagne decanter is the first of its kind and designed to release some bubbles during a 30- to 45-minute decant. Equally unique is the Champagne glass, which is not a flute but a proportional rounded bowl.
“You don’t want sparkling wine on the first sip to be offensive, or too carbonated or too strong—you want to be tantalized,” said Boisset, describing the inspiration for the Champagne glass and decanter.