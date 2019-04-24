(May 24, R)
Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever.
Feldstein, whose breakout supporting performance in "Lady Bird" dazzled critics, joins Dever of "Last Man Standing" in a buddy comedy about a pair of overachieving high school seniors named Molly and Amy. Trying to make up for lost time, these studious nerds vow to cram as much partying as they can into the last few days of the year. The movie - which has been compared to a female version of "Superbad" - is the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde, working from a screenplay that first garnered buzz on the 2009 Black List, an annual compendium of the best unproduced scripts.