GLEN ELLEN -- BottleRock Presents, producers of BottleRock Napa Valley, is extending the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival to two weekends, on Sept. 14 and 15 and 21 and 22, at the B.R. Cohn Winery.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Lauryn Hill will headline the first weekend, with Chvrches and Death Cab for Cutie topping the second weekend line-up.
Two-day festival passes for both Sonoma Harvest Music Festival weekends at B.R. Cohn Winery range from $249 for general admission to $499 VIP. Weekend passes will be available beginning Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at www.sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com. Single-day general admission and VIP festival passes will be available at a later date.
Week 1 of the festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Iration, The Record Company, Mandolin Orange and Maggie Koerner.
Sunday, Sept. 15 features Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, North Mississippi Allstars and Monophonics.
Chvrches kicks off Weekend 2 on Saturday, September 21, with Walk the Moon, MisterWives, Atlas Genius and The Score rounding out Day 1. Sunday, Sept. 22 headliner Death Cab for Cutie will share the stage with Silversun Pickups, Cold War Kids, Mondo Cozmo and Nightly.
Highlighting the Sonoma County lifestyle, the Harvest Music Festival offers music, wine and food lovers an opportunity to experience a festival where every seat is steps from the artist in a setting surrounded by vineyard and mountain views.
The festival will also showcase Sonoma County wine and food from Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Thistle Meats, the girl and the fig, Hog Island Oysters, The Farmer's Wife and Mariposa Ice Cream, among others.
B.R. Cohn and other wineries from the Vintage Wine Estates portfolio, along with the region’s celebrated craft brewers will also be pouring during the two-day festival.
The Harvest Music Festival benefits Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.
For additional details of the festival, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.