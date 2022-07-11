Brazilian barbecue restaurants provide an exciting, extended all-you-can eat feast, but what if you want a quicker, grilled-to-order meal? That's the idea behind Filipe Perez's new Napa food truck, Brazilian Barbecue, which offers a wide sampling of the popular dishes and sides with Brazilian flavors.

Who's making your food: How did Filipe Perez, who came to the U.S. from Guatemala in 2006, become an expert in Brazilian barbecue? "When I came to Texas, my first job was in a Brazilian barbecue steakhouse," he explained. He subsequently worked in steakhouses around Texas, before he came to Napa for the opening of Galapao Gaucho Steakhouse in 2016.

Earlier this year, he brought to life his idea of providing a Brazilian barbecue menu in a food truck. Now, with the help of his two brothers, they are expanding to catering events.

What you're eating: Steak is the star, with the signature Picanha, 12 ounces of top sirloin with garlic and spices, ($18); Frahldinha (12 ounces of bottom sirloin) ($20), and filet mignon, (five pieces wrapped in bacon)($20). Lamb chops ( four pieces, $21) and chicken breast wrapped in bacon (five pieces, $15), are also available.

These come with a choice of two sides that include Cesar salad, black beans, rice, mashed potatoes, house salad or sautéed vegetables.

For smaller portions, appetizer orders of six ounces of Picanha ($10) or Fraldinha ($11) come with one side.

Other choices include a Picanha sandwich served with fries, ($12) and a grilled chicken sandwich ($8) and chicken and steak tacos ($3 each) as well as a chicken Cesar salad ($7.50) and nachos with a Brazillian touch ($7.50).

Beverages include Guarana, a Brazilian soda ($3) and Brazilian limonade made with limes ($4.50), as well Coke, Sprite ($2 each) and Pelligrino ($2.50).

Don't leave without trying: The savory Brazilian cheese bread, $7 for a dozen cheese rolls.

If you want a smaller taste of their excellent beef, the carreteiro rice is a generous portion of peppers, beef and rice. ($5)

And to wrap up your meal, they offer grilled pineapple, thick slices, warm and topped with brown sugar and cinnamon. ($5).

Prime Parking Spot: Find the Brazillian Barbecue truck on Soscol Avenue, across the street from the Napa Valley Register (and you probably will find Register staff there, too) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and sometimes on weekends, unless the team is on a catering job.

Word to the Wise: Be sure to ask for their chimichurri, that wonderful South American sauce as a accompaniment to beef. Made of parsley, garlic, oregano and olive oil, it works with chicken and lamb too.