 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brie (KN)

Brie (KN)

Brie was rescued from a construction site and was indeed traumatized from all the large equipment and noises. She has... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News