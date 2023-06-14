HEALTH CARE: The government can keep enforcing requirements that health insurance plans cover preventive care — such as HIV prevention, some types of cancer screenings and other illnesses — for millions of Americans while a legal battle over the mandates plays out, under an agreement an appeals court approved Tuesday.

IMMIGRATION: The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will extend legal status by 18 months for more than 300,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal, disappointing advocates and members of Congress who sought a more generous offer.

WEB OUTAGE: Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage for about two hours Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites.

BRITISH ATTACKS: A knife-wielding assailant stabbed two college students dead in the streets of the English city of Nottingham, then fatally stabbed a middle-aged man, stole his van and ran down three pedestrians early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

DENVER SHOOTING: A drug deal gone wrong likely sparked a shooting in downtown Denver as fans celebrated the Nuggets' first NBA championship victory, police said Tuesday. All 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, are expected to survive, police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference.

ASYLUM APP: The Biden administration said Tuesday that the reason it halted online asylum appointments June 3 in Laredo, Texas, was because of the "security situation" across the border in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo.