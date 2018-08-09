John and Stacy Reinert, founders of Napa Valley’s Brilliant Mistake Wines, have entered into a partnership with Steve Greenbaum and Doc Cohen, both longtime wine collectors and wine fans.
The Reinerts founded Brilliant Mistake in 2013 with their debut 50-case Cabernet Sauvignon release and have since been slowly growing their small-lot Napa wine brand.
They added a Sauvignon Blanc with the 2016 vintage, and they will also harvest fruit in 2018 for their first vintage of Brilliant Mistake’s reserve wine, The Poet & The Muse.
Greenbaum and Cohen will bring their business and marketing experience to Brilliant Mistake. Greenbaum founded PostNet in 1992 and is the CEO of ComForCare Health Care Holding. Cohen is founder of Cookie Associates, a leading franchisee of Great American Cookies, Pretzelmaker and Coffee Beanery. Greenbaum and Cohen’s investment will allow the Reinerts to source grapes from additional top sites and work to grow the brand to their eventual goal of 1,000 cases. The Reinerts remain the face of the brand and maintain their majority ownership.
Brilliant Mistake’s winemaking is led by Maayan Koschitzky, who is the director of winemaking at Atelier Melka. In addition to crafting wine for some of Napa’s top Cabernet producers alongside Melka, Koschitzky has also worked with icons Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle. He has been with the team since their second vintage and aims to produce wines that are powerful and lush, while also reflecting the vintage and vineyard site.
Koschitzky’s relationships with top growers allow him to source fruit from noted vineyards in Rutherford and St. Helena.
Brilliant Mistake produces two wines, the 2017 Sauvignon Blanc ($45 per bottle, 100 cases) and 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon ($150 per bottle, 175 cases). The Reinerts will harvest fruit in 2018 for their debut vintage of The Poet & The Muse, which will become their flagship wine (pricing and case production to be determined).
The name Brilliant Mistake resonated with the Reinerts who say they believe that some of the best things in life are those unexpected “brilliant mistakes.”