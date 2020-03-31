Broadbent's tag

Michael Broadbent was such an authority on great wines that his signature on bottles, even those without labels, often was enough to validate its authenticity.
In the mid-1980s I was asked to be the sommelier for a birthday dinner to honor the great Texas wine collector Marvin Overton, a Fort Worth neurosurgeon who had one of the nation’s most impressive wine collections.
The dinner for 14, at a San Diego restaurant, featured some of the world’s greatest wines including 1945 Chateau Mouton-Rothschild and its brother, the extremely rare 1945 Mouton “Reserve du Chateau.” As a treat for Marvin, his friends decided to serve him one of Overton’s favorite dessert wines, considered by some to be one of the all-time greatest vintage Ports, 1931 Quinta do Noval.
The wine is nearly impossible to get, so a friend of Overton’s called Michael Broadbent at Christies in London to ask if the house had any bottles of the extremely rare 1931 Noval.
Broadbent said he had two half-bottles that he believed to be the famed Port, but neither bottle had a label. Overton’s friend knew that the price for the wine was high, but he had had many dealings with Broadbent.
When Broadbent said the two bottles had hand-written tags that said, “Believed to be 1931 Quinta do Noval,” the friend didn’t hesitate. He bought them because the tags were signed by Broadbent.
P.S.: After the wine was poured at the dinner, Overton said, “I’ve had the ’31 Quinta 18 times, and from the aroma, this is ’31 Quinta.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!