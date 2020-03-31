Broadbent's tag

Michael Broadbent was such an authority on great wines that his signature on bottles, even those without labels, often was enough to validate its authenticity.

In the mid-1980s I was asked to be the sommelier for a birthday dinner to honor the great Texas wine collector Marvin Overton, a Fort Worth neurosurgeon who had one of the nation’s most impressive wine collections.

The dinner for 14, at a San Diego restaurant, featured some of the world’s greatest wines including 1945 Chateau Mouton-Rothschild and its brother, the extremely rare 1945 Mouton “Reserve du Chateau.” As a treat for Marvin, his friends decided to serve him one of Overton’s favorite dessert wines, considered by some to be one of the all-time greatest vintage Ports, 1931 Quinta do Noval.

The wine is nearly impossible to get, so a friend of Overton’s called Michael Broadbent at Christies in London to ask if the house had any bottles of the extremely rare 1931 Noval.

Broadbent said he had two half-bottles that he believed to be the famed Port, but neither bottle had a label. Overton’s friend knew that the price for the wine was high, but he had had many dealings with Broadbent.