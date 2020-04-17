1 worker dead, 51 infected with coronavirus at Safeway distribution center in N. California

It was during the daily briefing that Newsom confirmed a number of employees at the warehousing center had been infected while answering a question about some essential food workers who may fall into a gap of inadequate sick-leave pay.

"We have example in San Joaquin Valley right now at a very large food distribution center, where we have 51 positives," Newsom said. "One individual has passed away in a facility that has over 1,700 workers."

Late Thursday, the company confirmed to the Associated Press that "3% of our approximately 1,700 associates at the Tracy Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19."

Safeway, which is owned by Boise, Idaho-based grocery giant Albertsons, said all employees at the Tracy warehouse would undergo thermal temperature readings and a health screening before entering the facility.

Meanwhile, Safeway spokeswoman Wendy Gutshall said the Tracy Distribution Center's produce warehouse is short on staff "for a variety of reasons." She said the company was streamlining operations "to ensure that our stores are still able to be supplied with the necessary order for our customers."

Gutshall said the distribution center will run on streamlined operations "for the time being," as the company works to "secure additional resources."