10 Questions: A dancer with dreams: Muratori created Napa nonprofit dance company

Jacqi Muratori, owner-director of NV Dance Company, said she started dancing at the age of 3 “and fell in love with it.”

In 2019 she was asked to take over Napa Valley Ballet.

“After some pretty big obstacles and hurdles, I was able to take Napa Valley Ballet and turn it into NV Dance Company," she said. "I kept the business as a nonprofit, so I could continue offering scholarship classes for those who need it.”

NV Dance Company is located at 2931 Solano Ave. in Napa.

1. What was your first job?

My very first job was as a dance teacher at Academy of Danse here in Napa when I was in high school.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: A couple of months ago I was invited by Lucky Penny Productions to choreograph their musical "Bright Star." It was so much fun, and I had a great time. I would love to do more choreography for musicals or theater pieces.

Not try: I would not want to be an air traffic controller. That seems extremely stressful.

3. What’s your favorite kind of dance to teach?

Contemporary. I like contemporary because I feel like it is a freer form of dance, and you can express yourself easier and blend all different kinds of dance styles to make it more intricate and original.

4. What’s your favorite age to teach?

I like them all for different reasons, (but) my favorite is probably the 10 to 12 range, because they are hungry and haven’t really developed that teenage idea of what (dance) is supposed to be like.

5. What kind of dance music do you like?

I like hard-hitting beats, loud acoustics, big moments — songs that just grab your attention.

6. What’s a common question you get about NV Dance Company?

The one I get the most is about it being a nonprofit. What I like about it is you can offer scholarships to people in the community, and get funding from sponsors, because it’s tax-deductible. The more donations I get from the community and businesses, the more scholarships I can offer to the community.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

To continue to empower the youth in our community through dance. Dance builds confidence, determination, strength and friendship. It creates a safe space for these kids to express their emotions and vulnerabilities without being judged. I just want to continue to foster that.

8. If you could change one thing about the dance industry, what would it be?

At times it feels a little divided in the dance industry. I think I would love to see more collaboration between local studios and programs. There are so many talented dancers in this valley. It would be cool to collaborate to create a positive environment where they could take classes from instructors from multiple studios.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Honestly, I am living my dream every day. I have a wonderful husband, two amazing children and a loving dance family. I don’t want anything else.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have a master’s degree in English literature, and I spent 13 years working as a 911 dispatcher for the city of Napa.