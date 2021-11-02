10 Questions: A Napa job with room for a view

Plenty of folks wouldn’t mind having John Chiappolini’s desk job — his office looks out at the pool at the Vino Bello resort in south Napa.

“You can’t ask for any more,” said Chiappolini, who works as the corporate principal broker in California for Wyndham Destinations.

“We meet people from all over the world, which is exciting,” he said. “And we’re in the Napa Valley.”

1. What was your first job?

I was a paperboy at 14, delivering newspapers for Newsday in Huntington, Long Island, New York. It was a fun job for me, and I liked to ride my bike.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: F-22 Raptor fighter pilot.

Not try: Mortician.

3. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

I'm unable to select only three; each one I listed has impacted my life in some way.

Nicola Tesla is a brilliant engineer with over 116+ patents 125 inventions.

Luciano Pavarotti: Italian operatic tenor one of the great tenors of all time.

Albert Einstein, devising the theory of relativity, gives the world a better understanding of space, time, and gravity.

Pablo Picasso has many extraordinary ways of interpreting and creating art.

Marc Chagall distinguished himself as a painter, book illustrator, ceramicist, stained glass painter, stage set designer, and tapestry maker.

Salvador Dali, the surrealist painter, manifests images within images within other images, seeing only one image structure and looking through time and space using only paint and canvas and his creative mind.

4. How did you get into the real estate industry?

I have always wanted to go into the real estate field since I was 25 years old.

I had a friend that encouraged me. So I studied hard, graduated from the Real Estate Institute, earned certificates, one in business law the other in commercial real estate from Cornell University in New York, and pursued and earned four advanced specialist designations with the most recent designation as a Certified Real Estate Broker (CRB).

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Challenge No. 1

Technology continues to evolve and has changed the way brokers and real estate agents use new technologies, including virtual reality, virtual communications, virtual tours and other digital technologies.

The challenge is to maintain personal human connections and relationships with your buyers and sellers and use the technology to enhance that relationship, not replace the touch connection people want with each other personally.

I would also mention the COVID-19 pandemic is creating particular protocols for agents and additional disclosures when showing properties. However, I'm optimistic for the Napa Valley mid-year 2022 with getting back to some normalcy.

Challenge No. 2

In the residential real estate category, the number one challenge is affordable housing.

Millennials increasingly find it challenging to find affordable housing near their places of employment due to the disparity between supply and demand, driving listing prices higher. Affordable housing in general at all income levels requires a commitment to enhancing our communities with funding to affordable housing developers with these types of projects.

6. What's on your to-do list?

-See and tour the world's great opera houses in various countries.

-Travel and attend an entire season of MotoGP (Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing).

-Acquire a small villa in Italy overlooking the Mediterranean.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your life that you haven't yet?

In 2021, I applied and was accepted into Harvard's Business School's executive education program for commercial real estate leadership, finance, management and design.

It's by grace that I got into this program of 60 select students; I look forward to living on Harvard's campus in 2022 and meeting my corporate executive classmates from around the world.

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I would say without reservation education. I think the California Department of Real Estate should update the education licensing requirement to include a more comprehensive core that reflects not just memorization but application and best practices.

9. What's something people might be surprised to know about you?

I'm the founder/director of the Napa Valley Opera Society.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

I would be visiting the Italian side of my family in Trieste, Italy, also hanging out with my son Giulio St. John.

