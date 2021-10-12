10 Questions: April Webster helps Napa seniors take that next step

Without a doubt, COVID-19, and witnessing first-hand the emotional impact that social isolation had on my residents and their families, not to mention our staff. We became their family to an even greater degree. We altered our lives like so many others in order to keep our community as safe as possible.

5. What makes you most proud about your job?

I am proud to work among so many wonderful people who have gone above and beyond and have sacrificed so much in order to honor and protect our older Napans. It is a pleasure to work with so many good people who give back every day.

6. How did you get into this industry?

I was a stay-at-home mom until circumstances changed and I found myself needing to get back into the workforce. I had an incredible amount of support from my family and friends in the Napa community. I feel very fortunate to work in a field that allows me to help people in their time of need. It is just one of the many things I love about the Napa community, that we all pull together to help people.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Every working mother that shows up every day to try and make a better life for their family and a better future for society.