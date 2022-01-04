10 Questions: Brunzell looks to the past, and the future, on the job

After working in graphic design, as a chef, and as a stay-at-home-mom to four daughters, Kara Brunzell then completely changed her career path and became an architectural historian.

“I knew about the cultural resource management, historic preservation, and environmental planning field because my brother is an archaeologist,” Brunzell explained.

Armed with her bachelor’s degree in history, she then pursued her master's in public history from Sacramento State.

“I began working in preservation planning while I was in grad school and then spent a couple of years freelancing and learning different aspects of the field before hanging out my own shingle in 2013.”

Her business, Brunzell Historical, specializes in the "recordation, inventory, and evaluation of historical resources."

1. What was your childhood ambition?

My ambitions as a child were very vague. I knew I wanted to go to college and that I did not want to teach (both my parents were teachers) but it took me many years to figure out a career.

2. What was your first job?

Working the production line at a small shop that silk-screened labels onto plastic bottles in Ontario, California.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Mail carrier.

Not try: Nurse.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Working at a law firm in West Los Angeles where I was tasked with applying page number stickers to thousands of pages of documents all day.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business/industry has faced?

During the pandemic, we could no longer get access to some of the archives required to do our work. It slows down our ability to complete all reports and of course, that creates cash flow problems.

From a broader perspective, it slows down our clients’ ability to get projects completed, for example, installation of cell phone antennas in historic districts.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

-Monitoring my small remote team using online project-tracking, electronic communications, and old-fashioned voice calls.

-Two National Register nomination forms that need edits based on comments provided by the California Office of Historic Preservation.

-Overseeing final touches on in a large project documenting an entire Sacramento neighborhood that we have been working on since last June.

-Documentation of about 15 buildings in a West Oakland historic district adjacent to a proposed multistory residential building.

-Paying my monthly business insurance and other bills.

-Reminding my clients to take care of their invoices.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

More travel, in the short term I want to visit/revisit national parks like Glacier, Yosemite, and Yellowstone.

8. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

Sometimes the results of our investigations are contentious or make people upset, and that is an unpleasant fact of our industry.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Even though I'm one of the least picky eaters, I don't care for split pea soup, which most people seem to love.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Wandering around Barcelona or perhaps some other Spanish city, looking at old buildings and stopping every so often for a coffee or glass of cava in a beautiful plaza.

Brunzell Historical can be reached at 707-290-2918, brunzellhistorical.com or kara.brunzell@yahoo.com

