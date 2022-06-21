10 Questions: Camille Gentry Kaijankoski proud to lead Napa Valley CanDo

By day, Camille Gentry Kaijankoski works as chief of rehabilitation therapy services at Napa State Hospital, where she’s been a recreation therapist for 18 years.
She’s also a wife and mother to a curious 4-year-old boy, plus eight chickens.
“I love being in nature, and am passionate about the environment and about helping people be well, happy and having their needs met,” Gentry Kaijankoski wrote.
"I joined (Napa Valley) CanDo in 2011 after I learned of its work to ban plastic bags in Napa. Right away, I knew I'd found 'my people' as I connected with various volunteers at meetings and river cleanups. After a few years, I was invited to join CanDo's CORE (what others call a board of directors).
In 2021 she was named president at CanDo. "I am proud to lead such a compassionate and effective organization,” she wrote.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be the weather person on the nightly news. Once I got to college and started classes, I knew a degree in radio/TV wasn’t the right fit. Then I found recreation therapy and knew it was my career path.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Chef
Not try: I’d try most anything!
3. What was your first job?
I was a lifeguard at Knights Action Park in Springfield, Illinois.
4. What is the biggest challenge your nonprofit has faced?
The pandemic has increased the needs in our community, primarily food insecurity and mental health. CanDo and other local nonprofits continue to seek creative approaches to meet these increased needs in our community.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
On the short-term to-do list is CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide! It’s the 10th edition, and we are so excited! Our goal is to increase awareness and encourage more donors than ever. With a minimum $10 donation, the Give!Guide is an accessible fundraiser for most all Napa Valley residents.
The application process for local nonprofits to be included in the 2022 Give!Guide begins with the required orientation meeting. There are two Zoom meeting options: June 22 or June 30, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If your nonprofit is interested, email candogiveguide@gmail.com for more information.
On my longer-term to-do list: Styrofoam ban and support the city’s incredible composting effort.
6. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
More funding for the nonprofit industry. So many nonprofit organizations spend a lot of time fundraising instead of furthering their mission.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I admire Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist from Wharton School. I appreciate his insights and concepts. I listen to his podcast Work Life regularly.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I have a long to-do list! It’s filled with both fun and practical items. I’m almost done with my yoga certification, which has been a lifelong dream. Also, I’d like to hike the Pacific Crest Trail and make it to every baseball stadium.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have a wide variety of interests from baseball to backpacking! Meeting new people while traveling brings me real joy.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Camping near a mountain lake with my family and friends.
For more information visit: nvcando.org
