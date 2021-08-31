10 Questions: Chavez is inspired by youth to help youth via Napa nonprofit

4. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

Less stigma on the importance of mental health and the beauty of being in love with life. Feelings are scary but once they are understood life can be amazing.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

My parents because of their resilience and dedication. Seeing my mom work 60+ hours to run her janitorial business is like "wow" ... and my dad right behind her supporting. There is just so much dedication and hard work that doesn’t get talked about and I admire their hard work.

6. What’s your advice for someone who might want to work in the mental health care field?

Talk to anyone that’s in the field. That’s what I did. Don’t be scared to ask questions. If it feels right within you, listen to your heart and go with that.

7. What would you say to someone who might be reluctant to seek mental health care?

It (can be) scary at first. It can feel very confusing. But ask yourself: Do I want to live the rest of my life like this? Or would I like to try something different? Change is scary. But the unknown can lead to a beautiful moment of growth.