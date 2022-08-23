10 Questions: Craig Holme knows wine sales, but also science

According to his bio, Craig Holme has more than 15 years of experience in the wine industry.

He studied wine science in South Australia and viticulture and winery technology at Napa Valley College, and started his career in winemaking in California, South Africa, Australia and France.

“I love how complex and diverse” wine can be, he said.

Holme is currently the national sales manager for barrel manufacturer Tonnellerie Radoux. He lives in Napa.

1. What was your first job?

Working on my parents’ farm in Australia; they raised cattle and sheep and farmed vineyards.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Mayor.

Not try: Math teacher.

3. How did you get into the wine business?

After working for my parents in their vineyards, I started working in wineries.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Fires.

5. What’s a common misconception you get about the wine industry?

That the best wines are the oldest and most expensive.

6. What do you want readers to know about your business?

Barrels are the spice rack of wine; a lot of research and development goes into developing our barrels to help make the best wines.

7. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into the wine industry?

Realize it is a lot of hard work; start making wine — learn all aspects of the wine industry: vineyard, lab, cellar, oak, supplies.

8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

Extend the sales season.

9. What’s on your to-do list?

Visit the original wineries in western Asia which are believed to be where wine originated.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Snowboard down a black diamond run.

To reach Holme email: rx.usa@radoux-usa.com