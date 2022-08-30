10 Questions: Curiosity leads Josh Peeples to wine industry career and Napa's Elyse Winery

As explained by his Elyse Winery biography, Josh Peeples is a native of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

In the late 1990s, Peeples moved to San Francisco, where he co-founded a startup focusing on “order management software for the beverage industry.”

“Napa Valley sparked a curiosity about the wine industry and led him to move to wine country, where he has been ever since,” his bio stated.

He has been making wine since 2002.

Peeples also brings his other brands Elyse, Standard Deviation, Institution, and Napa Cider Co. to the Elyse family of wines.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Run for public office.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Movie producer.

Not try: Surgeon.

3. What was your first job?

Construction for my father’s company, Hilton Head Island.

4. How did you get into the wine industry?

A summer trip in 1998 turned into a career. I found the wine industry to be very welcoming if you were willing to do a little grunt work. This led to the launch of my first brand in 2002.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

The combination of COVID and the fires of 2020 have been the biggest challenges faced to date.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

A week in Champagne. I have planned the trip several times, yet have never been. I love Champagne and would really like to explore the region.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Steve Ballmer. He was known for being the aggressive side of Microsoft but has spent the last few decades dedicated to philanthropy and making a lasting imprint on other endeavors.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Create a charitable foundation. I grew up in a family that was dedicated to supporting charities in multiple arenas. It is a goal to be able to support great causes on a local and national level.

9. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

Shipping and compliance laws/reporting.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Anywhere with white sandy beaches.

Elyse Winery, Addax and Institution Winery are located at 2100 Hoffman Lane in Napa, 707-944-2900, elysewinery.com.