10 Questions: Former Napa science teacher creates characters with chemistry

Napan Daphne Birkmyer now works as an author, but many locals will know of her from the 29 years she spent as a science teacher at Justin-Siena High School.

“My degrees in biology and education led to the best possible job, teaching science, and scientific threads continue to weave their way through my written work,” said Birkmyer.

One of the best parts about her second career is that “I love having the permission to listen to the voices in my head and follow their directives,” the author said.

“My characters speak to me and tell me what to say. I understand they are a subconscious synthesis of what I have heard, read and seen, but they also have their own reality. For someone trained as a biologist, I have now given myself permission to lighten up and anthropomorphize the heck out of both the living and the nonliving world.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. What was your first job?

Working at the Junior Academy of the California Academy of Sciences. I had a friend who worked at the San Francisco Zoo, and my fondest memory of my job was when he let me bring some students to the zoo at night to watch the capture, tag and release of bats entering the upper floor of the elephant house. The zoo at night is a magical place.

2. How did you get into the publishing industry?

I’ve had imaginary friends since early childhood. As I got older, their demands to be heard became more insistent. After stepping away from teaching science for 30 years (a wonderful and humbling job, I might add), I decided to give my characters voice.

3. You wrote the "Comfrey, Wyoming" series. What are those books about?

The series is about the unexpected friendships that form when a German chef, who is guardian to young Arapaho twins, arrives in a small Wyoming town to reopen the town’s only restaurant. The books peel back the cultural differences and prejudices that separate so many of us to reveal the individuals beneath.

4. Where did the idea come from to write the series?

While listening to a program on NPR about the illegal trade of exotic species, my antennae started to waggle because it certainly sounded like book material to me.

As a lover of reptiles, I knew of an exceptionally venomous and highly endangered rattlesnake, the midget faded rattler, whose habitat includes a part of Wyoming. Since I love the topography and natural history of the state, I decided I’d situate my series in Wyoming and start with a focus on this shy, slender creature, but my human characters and their issues soon took over and the snake now has to wait until book four to play a significant role.

My research into the pioneers and the Oregon Trail led me to develop a plausible tale about the founding of the town in the 1850s and on trips to Wyoming, I traveled the back roads to find the perfect spot Comfrey, and I did! It’s nestled in the foothills on the Green Basin side of the Wind River Range.

5. Where do you get your story ideas from? What inspires you?

The teenage years are fraught to say the least, and often my classroom was a hangout at lunch. It’s amazing and humbling what young people will share when they feel comfortable. I borrowed from the lives of my students as I developed many of my characters. The role of Comfrey, Wyoming’s highly diverse and unusual characters is to approach issues of abandonment, racial injustice and LGBTQ+ rights with hope, love and some humor without shying away from real pain.

6. What is the biggest challenge the publishing industry has faced?

A huge challenge is competing with people’s addiction to cellphone screens and the transitory nature of many of our interactions as we scroll through social media. In general, people read less these days. That being said, tens of thousands of books are still released each month, so we independent authors have to both write work worthy of notice and become proficient marketers.

I’m not disparaging our handy little pocket-sized constant companions, however, because e-books and audiobooks can be downloaded to cell phones. I am just saying that holding a book in your hands is a different kind of wonderful experience and it is becoming increasingly rare.

7. Does teaching science have anything in common with writing novels?

Generally speaking, scientifically minded people are good observers, as are most writers. Science is continually evolving and the research methods I used to develop my curriculum, I also use for my books, particularly when I approach the topics of sex and gender, climate change and genetics.

8. If you could change one thing about the publishing industry, what would it be?

I hope the traditional publishing houses will become more open to authors contacting them directly. At the present, an author has to be represented by an agent, and getting noticed by an agent is not easy unless you’re already a well-known author, or have an established platform.

A person I know who vets books for an agent told me she is asked to delete all query letters (the letters authors write to woo agents) when the agent’s inbox gets too full. Often there is no acknowledgement that your letter has been received, so you don’t even know if your query letter has been given a cursory glance.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would like to become a companion to a greyhound. I was near the top of a greyhound rescue list when COVID interfered and the site shut down. I found another wonderful rescue dog, but there’s something about a greyhound.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

As people I love have fallen by the wayside, the line between the living and the dead has blurred, and now I truly believe in ghosts.

Birkmyer can be reached at daphnebirkmyer.com or dbirkmyer@yahoo.com. Her newest book, “Maiden Voyage,” will be released in August. Birkmyer’s books can found at Copperfield’s Books and other independent bookstores, as well as Amazon.com.