10 Questions: From server to chef: Napan 'fell in love with food'

The notion that the kitchen should make less money than any given bartender or server. I think that mold needs to be broken and staff should make the money they put into their work. There’s no reason that a bartender can come and work 4 hours and make more money than a line cook that has to put in overtime.

8. What’s your advice to someone who wants to become an executive chef?

I would say to focus on mentors more than anything. Learning standards and meeting the right people and surrounding yourself with people that motivate you and are as ambitious as you are. Stay teachable. But mostly stay humble. Keep your ego out of it so you can learn.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I used to be the singer of a metal band (in San Diego). It was called City In Lights.

10. Which other Napa County business person would you like to see featured in 10 Questions?