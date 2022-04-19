10 Questions: From the FBI to PI: Dawn King loves "getting to the truth"

If you’re cheating on your spouse, watch out. Dawn King just might be onto you.

For the past 18 years King, who lives in Napa, has worked as a licensed private investigator. Her business is called Dawn to Dawn Investigations.

King investigates burglaries, thefts, white-collar crime, worker’s compensation claims, criminal and civil cases and elder abuse — and, of course, cheating spouses.

Whether doing a background check or following someone suspected of infidelity, “I love digging and uncovering things and getting to the truth,” said King. “To me it’s fun. I don’t consider it a job.”

King, one of Napa’s few female private investigators, started her career after leaving her former job as an FBI agent.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Becoming a Rodeo Queen. I had an immense passion for horses and growing up in rural Idaho, I was fortunate enough to have a horse and always wanted to be a Rodeo Queen. I worked very hard toward that goal when I was young and realized my dream when I was 17 and became the Rupert Rodeo Queen. A dream come true.

2. What was your first job?

Mucking horse stalls in Rupert, Idaho. This job was hard work for an 11-year-old, but I received horse riding lessons in return for cleaning stalls. And that led to me riding and breaking young horses. You always have to start somewhere.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Substitute teacher. Kids have no respect for substitute teachers. When the job got too stressful and I had obnoxious students, I would just the whole classroom outside and make them run. Nothing like a few laps around a track to calm a classroom down.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Professional poker player. I love playing poker and would love being good enough to play professionally.

Not try: Sanitation truck driver — because of the obvious.

5. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

Thomas Jefferson, Dolly Parton and Jesus.

I always thought I had some connection to Thomas Jefferson (maybe in a past life?) and have been fascinated by his intelligence and with his innovations. Dolly is such a hoot and would be so entertaining. Jesus, well, he might be able to turn the water into wine.

6. How did you get into this industry?

I was a former FBI Special Agent. After leaving the FBI to raise my daughter and to travel with my husband, I found myself needing to go back to work after a divorce and being an investigator was what I did best.

I started my business in Napa not knowing anyone and now, after 18 years, I work for over 30 North Bay attorneys and have served the community doing everything from domestic surveillance to murder investigations.

7. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

More and more legal restrictions, imposed by legislation, are being placed on our ability to conduct thorough background investigations. While I respect the privacy of individuals, it's important for an employer to know the background of the applicant to protect the integrity of the position.

It's also important for business professionals to know who they are dealing with before investing time or money with individuals who may have a criminal background and could potentially be swindlers or dangerous. In addition, with all the online dating websites, it always helps to know the background of who you might be dating or even may want to marry.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Write a book. I have so many personal and professional experiences that are "truth stranger than fiction" stories and have had too many people tell me that I need to write a book. So, it's on my list of things to do when I retire, if I ever do retire that is.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

That I was also a pilot for the FBI.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

In the Raja Ampat Islands (an archipelago in Indonesia) scuba diving with my daughter and husband. My daughter is a master scuba diver and I just love diving with her. It's like having your own personal babysitter under the sea. And Raja Ampat is one of the most amazing dive sites in the world. My bags are packed.

To reach King email: dawntodawninvestigations@gmail.com

