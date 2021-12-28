10 Questions: Gosnell brings the 'Good Life' to Valley visitors

Brice Gosnell, director of marketing at Visit Napa Valley, said three things led him to the travel and hospitality industry: Timing, luck, and a passion for travel.

“I was in NYC working at Macmillan Publishing as a publishing director when a senior role opened at Frommer’s Travel Guides," which was part of the same company, he said.

“The CEO handpicked me to take on the management of the department and I never looked back!”

Gosnell has been with Visit Napa Valley for about six months.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a pediatrician.

2. What was your first job?

I was 15 years old and worked at Adventureland Video in Brownsburg, Indiana during the boom years of video rentals.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Professional baker.

Not try: Stock trader.

4. What is the biggest challenge the travel/hospitality industry has faced?

COVID-19 without a doubt; second to that was 9/11.

5. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

Air travel — it’s painful for everyone and there’s a lack of innovation in the customer side of air travel.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Being from Indiana, I’ve always been fascinated by Madam CJ Walker — an entrepreneur and a woman of color who is credited as being the first self-made female millionaire. She made her fortune by building a business of cosmetics and hair care for black women.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

LOL, there isn’t time to go over all that because there’s too much! What I’m most excited about is the launch of our new Napa Valley brand called Cheers, The Good Life.

The new branding better reflects how the destination has evolved over the last decade. We are America’s wine country and thousands of people come each year to savor their version of the “Good Life” whether that’s food, wine, nature or just spending time with friends and family.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Besides seeing my kids grown up, happy, and hopefully with a few grandchildren, I’ve always thought I’d like to write a novel.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Because I’ve spent most of my life in urban locations like New York and San Francisco, people are often surprised to find out that I grew up on a farm where I was in charge of taking care of the chickens and the cows. My older brother was charged with the sheep and goats, and my younger brother took care of the pigs.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

A café in Paris with nothing on my calendar.

