10 Questions: Heintz enriches lives with Napa Valley hospitality, new book.

Born in the Midwest, Eddie Heintz said he originally set his sights on spending his career as a forest ranger in the great outdoors.

But by the time he had secured his bachelor's degree in biology, his path had transitioned from outdoor endeavors to indoor endeavors.

Working as a bartender for a few semesters, he found a new calling: hospitality. Arriving in San Francisco in 1985, Heintz worked as a manager in a number of different restaurants.

“I fell in love with bartending, then managing and never looked back,” he wrote.

Heintz currently works as the director of hospitality at Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford. He’s also the author of a new book: “Making Welcome: Enriching Life and Business with Hospitality.”

1. What was your first job?

Al’s Shoes, Nevada, Iowa.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Detasseling corn (it’s hot, sweaty and the leaves give you small cuts).

3. How did you get into the hospitality industry?

I had saved for my first year in college. My savings was gone after one semester. I realized that I had spent my money in the bars, so I went to get it back. I became a bartender so I could hang with my friends and get paid. I don’t use my degree in biology any longer, but my father used to say “I was still involved in the wildlife.”

4. What is the biggest challenge the hospitality industry has faced?

Pre-Covid: Lack of focus on what (to me) is most important; Supporting the staff over bottom-line/taking care of your staff so they can take great care of guests. If you focus on care and training, and budget well, the bottom line will come.

Post-Covid: Staying open and relevant.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

The staff that I work with each day. They are making it happen NOW.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Revive the “Hospitality First” perspective. We in restaurants, wineries, and hotels are too wrapped up in “Stuff”… generally speaking. I want to ignite a 'Hospitality First' movement. Join me!

7. If you could change one thing about the hospitality industry, what would it be?

Our perspective. Times are difficult for business right now; it’s easy to move into a reactive mode to protect the business. As I alluded to before, I feel it is even more important to take care of the people we choose to hire. Training and caring for your staff will in turn build a healthy culture that will by its nature take care of the business.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I threw my TV into a dumpster in 1990 in San Francisco. I have not owned one since.

9. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Someplace in nature with no cell phone and a clear calendar.

10. Where can people find your new book “Making Welcome: Enriching Life and Business with Hospitality"?

It’s available at Bookmine. If you don’t live in Napa you can also get it on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. I prefer Bookmine.

