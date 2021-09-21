 Skip to main content
10 Questions: Hoefliger searches for 'perfect' wine
10 Questions: Hoefliger searches for 'perfect' wine

Jean Hoefliger

When asked, Jean Hoefliger admitted that he got into the wine business “out of failure!”

“During law school (at the Lausanne Law School in Switzerland) I spent my time tasting wine and playing cards every day instead of going to class," he admitted.

"Fortunately, that is what brought me to a new career that I have loved ever since.”

Today, Hoefliger is a winemaker and consulting winemaker via his business JH Wine Consulting of Rutherford. 

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be the CEO of an airline, since my father worked as one while I was young.

2. What was your first job?

Packing dry mushrooms in Lausanne, Switzerland to make money one summer with my sister’s ex-boyfriend. I vividly remember we had to measure exactly 40g per bag.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Bono from U2, because he’s the only other person I ever wanted to be. I would love to see how it feels to sing in front of 100k people, even if only for two hours.

Not try: Sewer repair or maintenance employee. I have huge respect for anyone in that role — it must be very hard — but I am incredibly sensitive to smell and that sensitivity has been honed to be my biggest asset and work tool.

4. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

-Climate change is forcing us to impose change and find a different way of seeing and doing things. It is a reality that we cannot ignore.

-Phylloxera completely shook up the industry. That particularly species of bug started killing plants all around the world until we found resistant rootstocks.

-Prohibition because it not only prevented people from producing wine legally but also from drinking wine. After prohibition, the country had to re-learn the craft of making wine and how to enjoy it. It also created a complex system of laws and rules to follow in order to sell wine that is still in place today.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

Try to improve and express this vintage in the best way possible. The beauty of wine is that you have part of the equation that you can control and part that you cannot. So as a winemaker the ability to read the vintage and understand how to maximize what is given is key.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Warren Buffett because like most geniuses, he applies fairly simple concepts to rule his philosophy, strategy and ethic. Also Mother Theresa because there was no end to her drive to give back to the world and everyone in it.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Make a perfect wine (which, admittedly, does not exist). What I mean by the perfect wine is a wine loved by all the people drinking it. It is of course a fantasy, but one I will pursue my entire life, with the hope that at least I constantly improve.

8. If you could change one thing about the wine business, what would it be?

The understanding that we are not the owner of the land, just the caretaker for the next generation. The culture of farming and wine is more than just an industry, it is a way of seeing life and approaching it.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

That I fear public attention because in my childhood it only brought problems to the people that were well known in their career.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

At my family chalet in Switzerland. It is in the middle of the Alps and represents heaven on earth for me. I feel protected and in peace there.

Hoefliger can be reached at: jean@jhwineconsulting.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

