10 Questions: Hoefliger searches for 'perfect' wine

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Make a perfect wine (which, admittedly, does not exist). What I mean by the perfect wine is a wine loved by all the people drinking it. It is of course a fantasy, but one I will pursue my entire life, with the hope that at least I constantly improve.

8. If you could change one thing about the wine business, what would it be?

The understanding that we are not the owner of the land, just the caretaker for the next generation. The culture of farming and wine is more than just an industry, it is a way of seeing life and approaching it.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

That I fear public attention because in my childhood it only brought problems to the people that were well known in their career.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

At my family chalet in Switzerland. It is in the middle of the Alps and represents heaven on earth for me. I feel protected and in peace there.

Hoefliger can be reached at: jean@jhwineconsulting.com

