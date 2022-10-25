10 Questions: "Hooked on wine" — Tom C. Davies marks four decades at V. Sattui

Tom C. Davies of V. Sattui explained how he got into the wine industry.

“A good buddy and I would watch 'The Galloping Gourmet' starring Graham Kerr after high school in the late 60s, early 70s,” recalled Davies. “He always had a glass of wine in his hand, and he was so enthusiastic about cooking and wine — I wanted to be like him!”

During his first year of college, Davies worked part-time for Brookside Vineyards in Rancho Cucamonga, where some of the first vineyards were planted at missions in California.

By the time he graduated from Chico State in 1979 with a business degree, “I was hooked on wine. My roommates in college were into wine as well, and we prepared many wine-paired dinners with very limited budgets.”

In the summer of 1980, “I began looking for a job that would combine my passion for wine and my business degree. Over a game of ping pong, Dario Sattui hired me. I was one of the company’s first employees and earned $5 an hour.”

Today, Davies has three titles: president and managing partner at V. Sattui Winery, board chair at Visit Napa Valley and co-chair industry issues committee and board member at Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

He’s been with V. Sattui for 42 years.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Architect.

2. What was your first job?

At the age of 14, I received a work permit to work for my dad at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage near Palm Springs. I worked in the maintenance department and later in the shipping/receiving department all through high school. I grew up and worked around many famous movie stars, celebrities and politicians.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Blue Angels pilot or astronaut.

Not try: Politician, as we know it today. It is beyond me why someone that is committed to making a difference in a community would be willing to be subjected to the vitriol that is prevalent in today’s political world.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

During college, I briefly worked the graveyard shift at a convenience store. I hated the job, as early-morning patrons were angered that they couldn’t buy beer after 2 a.m. and would take their anger out on me. One morning, the manager came in and wanted to train me to be a convenience store manager, but later said I didn’t have what it takes to be manager. Little did he know!

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

Agriculture is facing existential threats on many fronts. The need for more housing along with misguided environmental concerns by some are threatening our agrarian way of life. Without a sustainable and viable wine industry, everything that is special about the Napa Valley is at risk. Our agricultural preserve is only protected by the sustainability of the wine industry. It is the vines and resulting wines that protect our way of life and preserve our forested lands and watersheds.

Climate change, drought and competition also provide ongoing challenges for our industry. We need to meet this challenge by continuing to position Napa Valley as North America’s premier wine growing region and destination, and to become world leaders championing innovative solutions to combat climate change and promoting sustainable and organic farming practices. This is where my interest in wine growing and tourism collides, and why I’m passionate about serving on the board of Visit Napa Valley.

6. What makes you most proud about the wine industry?

I am most proud of how we make people feel. The Napa Valley is a magnificent and beautiful place but is made even more special by the warm and gracious hospitality that is extended to our guests by our wineries, restaurants, hotels, transportation companies, and local businesses. The memories that are created in the Napa Valley go way beyond what’s in the bottle.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Dario Sattui — Owner of V. Sattui Winery and Castello di Amorosa.

Chuck Wagner — Owner and Winemaker Caymus Vineyards.

George Altamura — Longtime Napa developer, successful businessman, preservationist who saved the Uptown Theatre, and for 30 years through his annual fundraising event, Hands Across the Valley, has tirelessly dedicated his time and money to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Learn to speak Italian.

9. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

Whether it is wine industry and/or community concerns, we need to come together in more solution-based and constructive ways to solve our complex issues. Lawsuits and recalls are not effective ways to solve issues. It just forces everyone to their corners and nothing is accomplished.

Our wine industry also needs to find ways to embrace diversity and inclusion. Diversity expands innovation and creativity. I am worried that we keep looking to the past as direction for how we are making and marketing our wines. It is time we go beyond what has worked in past and be willing to rethink and re-imagine what more we can do to expand the joys of wine to a more diverse audience. This is only accomplished by expanding diversity within our own ranks.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I just got back from my 10th year at Burning Man. When my daughter Michaela was 18, she said “Dad, let’s go to Burning Man together!”|

It has been our father-daughter tradition since 2012. Everything you hear about Burning Man is true (to some extent) but the principles of radical inclusion, gifting, self-reliance, civic responsibility and others practiced on the playa can make the world a better place to live.

V. Sattui Winery is located at 1111 White Lane in St. Helena. Info: vsattui.com.