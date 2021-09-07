10 Questions: In Napa financial advisor job, Tonya West does 'all her favorite things'

Tonya West said her favorite parts about being a financial advisor are strategic planning and teaching financial literacy.
“That’s what’s so great about my new role at Napa Wealth Management,” said West.
She recently joined the firm as an advisor associate, but West has been a financial advisor since 2016.
At Napa Wealth Management, “I get to do all my favorite things, and there isn’t another firm in the Valley I’d rather work for.”
West is also a veteran, having served in the Navy from ages 19 to 23.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
1. What was your childhood ambition?
In second grade I told my teacher that I wanted to be the “First Lady President of the United States.” She then handed me a book about first ladies. I was so insulted. I wanted to be the first woman president, not married to just another man president!
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
-The Navajo Code Talkers. When I was in the Navy, I was stationed at the Cryptologic Headquarters in Washington, D.C. My great-grandmother was born on an Indian reservation. So of course I’m very interested in the role Native Americans played in sending secret codes during World War II using their native languages.
-Elon Musk. The man is a creative visionary. Sitting down and hearing all his crazy ideas about what the future could bring would certainly be fascinating.
-My extended family. I missed out on family Thanksgiving and Christmas will all the aunties and uncles and cousins. Covid has kept us apart way too long.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would LOVE to stand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and yell orders and trades back and forth in the pit. How many deals can be made before the closing bell rings? Raw supply and demand are thrilling for certain nerds like me!
Not try: A high rise window washer. It would be fun making friends with the kids and pets on the inside of the windows, but that’s a little high up for me. Although, I’m glad there are brave souls not so afraid of heights that keep our tall buildings gleaming.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I loved the actual job, it was the boss that made it horrible. I was an assistant budget analyst at UC Davis, and when I discovered my boss has been embezzling federal funds from the Food Stamp Nutrition Education Program for years, it all made sense. I gave proof to the department chair and quit on the spot, even though I was a single mom at the time and desperately needed the income. I wasn’t going to hang around for retaliation from her while they investigated the matter. Fortunately, I found a better job with better pay rather quickly. It all worked out.
And that former boss? She eventually went to jail.
5. How did you get into the financial services industry?
In 2009 I was planning an elopement with my husband. I lived in Sacramento, he lived in Napa Valley. No brainer of a choice for us — live in paradise!
I needed to have a job lined up before we eloped, so took receptionist position with a financial services firm. I wanted to keep my job low key so I could focus on our new blended family. Middle school is hard enough; I wanted to be there for the kids as much as possible as they started a new school, in a new area, made new friends, and with a new family. Once the kids adjusted and got a little older, I decided to put my economics degree to good use and get licensed to serve clients of my own.
6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
There is constant change in this industry: Laws, regulations, the market. Humans in general don’t handle change well. Fortunately, at Napa Wealth Management we have a great group of individuals who all bring their strengths to the table with the goal of our client’s needs being served well. As a team, we take continuing education very seriously and work hard to stay abreast of the latest industry developments.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Start annual legacy vacations with my young adult children. It’s time to start teaching them the things I expect them to know when it comes time to take over the family assets (receive their inheritance), and how I would prefer to be taken care of when I’m old and cannot care for myself anymore. What better way to do that boring and sometimes uncomfortable teaching, than at a long weekend doing something fun?
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Hike the John Muir Trail, all 211 miles of it. This has been on my bucket list since I was 14 years old and I first visited Yosemite Valley, where the trailheads are. I want to make this happen before I turn 50.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That I can rebuild a transmission. In fact, I rebuilt three of them in college.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
This fall I’m going to visit Hawaii for the first time. Being a U.S Navy. veteran, visiting Pearl Harbor in my lifetime is very important to me. We are planning a lot of fun and less serious things that week too. I wouldn’t object to starting that vacation a little early!
Napa Wealth Management is located at 1836 Second St. in Napa. Info: 707-252-1343, tonya@napawealth.com
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.