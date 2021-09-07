10 Questions: In Napa financial advisor job, Tonya West does 'all her favorite things'

-Elon Musk. The man is a creative visionary. Sitting down and hearing all his crazy ideas about what the future could bring would certainly be fascinating.

-My extended family. I missed out on family Thanksgiving and Christmas will all the aunties and uncles and cousins. Covid has kept us apart way too long.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I would LOVE to stand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and yell orders and trades back and forth in the pit. How many deals can be made before the closing bell rings? Raw supply and demand are thrilling for certain nerds like me!

Not try: A high rise window washer. It would be fun making friends with the kids and pets on the inside of the windows, but that’s a little high up for me. Although, I’m glad there are brave souls not so afraid of heights that keep our tall buildings gleaming.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?