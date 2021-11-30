10 Questions: Innkeeper merges hospitality career with food and wine

Adriana Regan has worked in the luxury hospitality and food and beverage industry for over a decade.
“I first began with restaurants, learning about wine and cuisine,” said Regan.
She later transitioned to lodging “and very quickly realized I could merge both worlds. This path I’ve chosen has made all the difference; it has brought joy and challenges, and I’ve adored every minute,” she said.
Today, Regan is the managing innkeeper of the Poetry Inn, located at 6380 Silverado Trail.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
To travel to Paris, France.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Astronaut. I’ve always believed there’s something bigger than what we know. Experiencing the universe from that view, would be life-altering.
Not try: Nothing really. I’m open to try anything :)
3. What was your first job?
My first job was in Fairfield packing wine bottles to be sent to wineries.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I wouldn’t label any of the jobs I’ve held as “worst.” There were aspects I may not have enjoyed at the time; however, I’ve always believed in character and in mastering our circumstances.
Time of course, is also a humbling process. I’ve embraced each role with gratitude and as another lesson to learn. It makes the journey more enjoyable; I think.
5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
It can’t be overstated how dramatically the pandemic impacted our industry. Hospitality is people and serving others. We had to rethink everything from how we interact with our guests to our physical offerings. It also emphasized how crucial guest facing interaction is to our industry.
6. What makes you most proud about your industry?
The universal language of hospitality — a smile, grace and warmth is so powerful and the reason why we work in this industry. These things can transcend language barriers and cultures and is how we make a difference in people’s lives each day.
7. If you could change one thing about the hospitality industry, what would it be?
We can always focus more on developing future hospitality leaders and equipping them with the tools needed to face challenges, make hard decisions and still be compassionate leaders. The art of hospitality needs to be taught so that it is not lost on future generations.
8. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Winston Churchill, (British physicist) Professor Frederick A. Lindemann, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Dale Carnegie.
9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Create a non-profit organization to help foster kids.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I play the piano by ear and cannot for the love of wine learn how to read music.
Regan can be reached at: adriana@poetryinn.com
