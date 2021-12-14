10 Questions: Kepley's job helps guests see more of the Valley

Brenda Kepley has lived in Napa Valley since she was three years old.

“Growing up here, you’re exposed to the travel and wine industries on a daily basis and hospitality becomes part of your being,” she said.

Kepley has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 19 years.

“I started out at Hotel Indigo as a front desk associate where I helped with reservations and greeted guests before eventually moving into group reservations.”

Today, Kepley works as a hospitality specialist at Napa Valley Aloft.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. What was your first job?

My first job was at a 39-cent hamburger stand in Napa that is no longer here.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: A CSI Investigator. I love murder mystery stories and shows.

Not try: Spider wrangler or any sort of exterminator. I have a terrible phobia of spiders.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

A long time ago, I used to work on the Solano-Vallejo fairgrounds where they did horse trainings and races. When I applied for the job, I thought I would be working at the snack shack on the premises, but my boss decided he didn’t need that many people working in the snack shack, so he asked me to do jobs around the grounds. A lot of it consisted of cleaning the barns that were full of spider eggs, webs, and other scary insects. Needless to say, I didn’t come back.

4. How did you get into this business?

Growing up in Napa Valley, I’ve always been around the hospitality industry. I transitioned to working in the hot air balloon business when I had my youngest son. I thought it would just be a short-term, weekend gig. After a few weeks of meeting new people and getting to be a part of such an iconic Napa Valley experience, I was hooked! I get to help passengers get ready for a ride of a lifetime and have been there for so many special moments like proposals, birthday surprises and anniversary dates. Hot air ballooning is truly a bonding experience and I love seeing people from around the world connect over a ride.

5. What is the biggest challenge the hospitality industry has faced?

COVID-19 and wildfires are the biggest challenges. Not only are the wildfires devastating to our residents, businesses, and landscape but, due to media coverage, there’s also the misperception that each fire affects the entire Napa Valley. Visitors have canceled reservations because they think it’s going to be unbearable when in reality, that is not the case.

6. What makes you most proud about the hospitality industry?

Our uniqueness. Napa Valley is known for stellar wine, food, and hot air ballooning. No other destination is the same or has world-class amenities like we do. I love Napa Valley, its abundance of beauty, and creating special moments for our Napa Valley Aloft guests from around the world.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

I’m a huge Giants fan and would love to go see their spring training in Arizona. I’d also love to go to shark cage diving.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your life that you haven’t yet?

Anybody who knows me knows that I am obsessed with donkeys, especially the minis. I’d love to be able to purchase property and have a donkey rescue organization.

9. If you could change one thing about the hospitality industry, what would it be?

After the long year that we have all had, I hope people will be more polite and respectful toward each other, especially with our hospitality workers. We’re all here to do a job and trying our best with the circumstances that we were dealt.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Although I have to be at work at 5 a.m., I am not a morning person.

Napa Valley Aloft Hot Air Balloon Rides is located at 6525 Washington St. in Yountville, nvaloft.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.