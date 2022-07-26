10 Questions: 'Light bulb' moment leads Napan to career as Ob/Gyn

“My father always wanted me to be a doctor,” wrote Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt, a Napa obstetrician and gynecologist.

“I, however was completely against that idea.”

Consequently, "I was not offered an opportunity to go away to school to study, or ‘broaden my horizons’ since in their opinion, only medicine, law, or possibly engineering were ‘worthy’ of that type of expense.”

“I just remember that I loved sports, loved taking care of people (babysitting and working at day camps) and very badly wanted to leave home," wrote Levy-Gantt.

What better way to combine all that?

“I applied to a graduate school program in physical therapy that was far from home,” she wrote.

While working as a physical therapist, and to her father’s delight, Levy-Gantt realized she really did want to become a doctor.

She eventually earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Levy-Gantt moved to Napa in 2008 and later her own limited private practice: Premier Ob Gyn Napa.

She specializes in taking care of women throughout the spectrum of their lives including family planning, fertility, reproductive health, peri-menopausal and menopausal management, or general health maintenance.

1. What was your first job?

I swept the floor of my corner grocery store in Brooklyn when I was 12, for 50 cents a day.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Would love to be a traveling lecturer; I love to teach and love to travel — just would have to find some way to make a living at it.

Not try: Sales; I’m not a seller, don’t like to try to convince people to do something (my kids may say something different)

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Camp counselor in a camp with no organization and no rules.

4. How did you get into the OB/Gyn specialty?

There was definitely a moment of the “light bulb goes off” when I delivered my first baby during medical school, and I just knew this specialty was my calling.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

The one thing, in my opinion, practically destroying private medical practice is the private insurance industry. My office spends hours and hours on the phone trying to get paid for the simplest of procedures and visits. I am convinced that the job of the insurance companies to make it as difficult as possible to get paid for what I do, and to make patients and doctors completely confused. Why do citizens of the U.S. not deserve health care without having to go through this?

6. What’s on your to-do list?

To spend lots of “nonna time” with all of my current and future grandchildren, and to travel to places I’ve never been with my husband.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Blake Mycoskie, the person who founded Toms shoe company. Donating lots of shoes while making money for his own company is a business model I admire.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would love to run a marathon (without collapsing).

9. If you could change one thing about the medical industry, what would it be?

See above: Eliminate private health insurance, along with all the lobbying and ridiculous rules, and at least try to create a system that gives health care to all.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

My husband and I lived on separate coasts, traveling to see each other, even after we were married, for ten years.

Premier Ob Gyn Napa Inc. is located at 3030 Beard Road, Suite C in Napa. 707-666-0547, premier@pobgyn.org