10 Questions: Lopez launches Napa-based insurance agency

After leaving a sales job in a different industry, Napa native Stacey Lopez was searching for her next opportunity when “my good friend reached out and said that her insurance agent was looking for someone to help out.”

Back then she knew nothing about insurance, said Lopez, but went in for an interview.

To her surprise, “I instantly fell in love with the job and worked there for 14 years.”

Just a few months ago, Lopez launched her own agency, Silver Oak Insurance Services.

1. What was your first job?

Starting at 15 years old I was a lifeguard and swim instructor for Napa Parks and Rec. I continued to lifeguard and teach lessons through college

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I would like to try being a professional boat captain. Spending my days on the sea would be a dream.

Not try: An elementary school teacher.

3. What made you “fall in love” with the insurance industry?

It’s a product that everybody needs. I didn’t feel like was trying to push them into an expensive item they’d never use. Being properly insured can save your financial future.

4. What’s a common question you get about insurance?

A lot of people think I can just come up with a rate at the top of my head. There’s a process and every (person) and car and house is rated differently.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Finding people reasonably priced homeowners’ insurance. With all of the recent wildfires, the cost of insurance has skyrocketed, if you can get it at all.

6. What’s your best advice for customers?

Don’t buy insurance online without an agent. A local agent knows what you need to be properly covered. And find an agent you like working with because you’re going to want to have trust in that person.

7. What’s your advice for someone who wants to get into the insurance industry?

Customer service is a good way to start. You get to know clients; what their needs are. You’re going to learn something new every single day.

8. If you could change one thing about the insurance industry, what would it be?

Technology in the insurance industry is always slow to catch up. I wish we had a lot more options to make it easier for clients to work with insurance agents.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I want to become a confident public speaker. I have so many things I would love to speak on, but I shake in my boots when I have an audience.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I paid the tuition for my first two years of college by fishing the professional bass circuit with my dad.

