10 Questions: Making women feel great: April Martin Designs

Educated at UC Davis, Ralph Lauren and Silicon Valley, April Martin said she found her calling in life: Making women feel great.
"Beauty is important, because it's something you feel inside. If a woman can put on a piece of jewelry and dash out of her house feeling pretty and confident, then I've done my job,” said Martin.
Her high-tech career honed her managing skills and her attention to detail, but her time selling and merchandising product at Ralph Lauren was the real education, said this business owner.
Her stint at Ralph Lauren, meant to be a source of income during post-graduate work, became an invaluable education, she said. Mixing patterns, watching the creative team change entire rooms and the art of marketing were soaked up like a sponge, she wrote.
Today, Martin said she uses that education every day at April Martin Designs. Her Earthyluxe Jewelry products include bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings.
"I like to learn something every single day, and what I do learn again and again is that ALL women are beautiful. I like to bring that out in every single lady. It's touching and gratifying to watch a woman transform and smile about it quietly to herself."
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Robert Plant.
Deepak Chopra.
Lady Diana.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Interior design.
Not try: Garbage.
3. What was your first job?
A Hallmark store.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business or industry has faced?
Supply chain issues. Marketing my business in different ways for different clients.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
Start re-doing my crazy yard.
Grow my business on the East Coast.
Learn more about wine and the industry.
Judd Wallenbrock is a seasoned veteran of the wine industry, “and has the scars to prove it."
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Sir Richard Branson.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Landscape my huge yard. I never had this much land to work with and have always wanted to get creative outside.
8. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?
Attitudes about small businesswomen. We can be just as viable as the big dog!
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I’m part guy. I love football and cars.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Napili.
For more info visit: aprilmartindesigns.com
