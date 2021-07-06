10 Questions: Malan builds a career in cannabis in Napa

It’s been interesting. We were the fifth dispensary to come to Napa. But the good news is that we are slowly building business.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Currently, the biggest challenge we face in Napa is the current state of our Napa city cannabis ordinance. It only allows cannabis retailers to provide medical cannabis sales to customers. 96% of California has “all access” cannabis with no burden of having to use the online doctor services or the $40 it costs to get a medical card. Residents of California have the legal right to possess cannabis anywhere in California.

Right now Napa is one of only a handful of communities in California that doesn't allow customers to purchase all-access cannabis. This is very confusing for visitors that come to Napa, knowing that it is legal in California to possess and purchase 1 ounce of cannabis, but then be told they cannot buy all-access cannabis in Napa. Then to add to the confusion that visitors can call delivery service from outside Napa and have it legally delivered to them for all-access use.

6. What’s on your to-do list?