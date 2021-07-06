10 Questions: Malan builds a career in cannabis in Napa

When he was 18, Micah Malan was on his way back to Napa from Lake Tahoe when a car accident left him partially paralyzed.
After that life-changing event, “I needed an alternative source of pain relief from the intense pain and spasms I was suffering from,” said Malan. From experimenting with a range of pharmaceuticals and cannabis strains, "I found out that cannabis has powerful medicinal value that pharmaceuticals don’t have.”
This past February Malan opened Abide Medical Dispensary in Napa. It’s located at 1963 Iroquois St.
“Cannabis is saving lives, kicking powerful opioid addictions, mitigating pain, helping insomnia, and aiding people with mental health issues,” said Malan.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be a professional snowboarder.
2. What was your first job?
Regale, (a start-up packaging design company) in Napa. (The business has since closed).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: P.O.T.U.S.
Not try: Executioner in a penitentiary.
4. Cannabis is a new business category in Napa County. How’s your business doing?
It’s been interesting. We were the fifth dispensary to come to Napa. But the good news is that we are slowly building business.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Currently, the biggest challenge we face in Napa is the current state of our Napa city cannabis ordinance. It only allows cannabis retailers to provide medical cannabis sales to customers. 96% of California has “all access” cannabis with no burden of having to use the online doctor services or the $40 it costs to get a medical card. Residents of California have the legal right to possess cannabis anywhere in California.
Right now Napa is one of only a handful of communities in California that doesn't allow customers to purchase all-access cannabis. This is very confusing for visitors that come to Napa, knowing that it is legal in California to possess and purchase 1 ounce of cannabis, but then be told they cannot buy all-access cannabis in Napa. Then to add to the confusion that visitors can call delivery service from outside Napa and have it legally delivered to them for all-access use.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
My to-do list is a mile long. I have a couple of new green businesses opportunities I would like to start up. We are in the midst of the green rush; I have connections and opportunities yet to explore.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I have a couple of local business entrepreneurs that I look up to. George Altamura played a very instrumental part of my life. He helped me learn how to buy sell and manage real estate, skillsets that put a roof over my head, and food on the table. I also admire the partners at BottleRock (Jason Scoggins, Dave Graham & Justin Dragoo). They each have unique business skills that have enriched my life.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Start and raise a family.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
My dog Cal (a Catahoula bulldog) won the AKC puppy competition in 2012 in Sacramento.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
The moon. I always wanted to see what the earth looks like from outer space.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
Abide Medical Dispensary is located at 1963 Iroquois St. in Napa.