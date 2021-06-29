10 Questions: Mendoza Widaman doesn't mind the 'blood, sweat and tears' of winemaking

Tyler Perry (the actor). The way he has created more value for himself and his family, while lifting up others around him, is awe inspiring. I hope that big business one day functions like this as the norm rather than the exception.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

While I have worked on a team that made the #1 Wine of the Year, I have yet to be part of a team that has produced multiple 100 point wines. I believe the team at Pine Ridge Vineyards is primed for this, and there is a fun prize at the end of the tunnel once we achieve this goal. So, stay tuned!

7. If you could change one thing about your business or the wine industry, what would it be?

While I love the pomp and circumstance of popping open a bottle at a high-end fine dining establishment to celebrate a special event, I think that we sometimes forget the blood, sweat and tears that go into painstakingly creating each piece of art that is a bottle of wine.