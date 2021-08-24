10 Questions: Named after Napa mountain range, Mayacamas Olds was born to work in the wine industry

When asked how she got into the wine business, Mayacamas Olds had an easy reply:

“I was born into it!”

This Napa Valley native was born and raised on Mt. Veeder, she explained.

“My parents worked within the wine industry and my father started Sky Vineyards three years before I was born,” she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“The wine world is part of who I am.”

Following tenures at Newton Vineyards and Huneeus Vintners, Olds is now the general manager of Gloria Ferrer in the Carneros AVA.

1. What's the story behind your first name?

My mother wanted to name me Joaquin but ultimately my father named me after the mountains in which I was born and raised. However, he was also making wine at Mayacamas Winery. Mayacamas was a huge part of my sister and I’s childhood. We spent much of our weekends and summers between Sky and Mayacamas vineyards. It is still part of our lives and we continue to be close with the amazing team that is there today.

2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?