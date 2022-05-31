10 Questions: Napa artist turns her ideas into reality

Born and raised in Sweden, Terese Edestam said that “art has always been a passion of mine.”

She is the owner, artist and art instructor of edestam ART in Napa.

“To work for myself where I can develop my ideas into reality has been a dream long overdue,” she said.

“There were several components that led to starting my own business, the timing was right and I felt experienced enough to take that step. Turned out to be a good decision.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I was pretty set on becoming an artist and possibly an author, too. In my teens, I was curious about becoming a psychologist or a philosopher.

2. What was your first job?

I worked in a delicatessen shop in Oslo, Norway, in 1998.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Author.

Not try: Accounting.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

To balance the work it took to start up a business while having both my daughters at home, distance learning on an elementary level. I think most working families can agree that this combination has not been ideal.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

As I am offering art workshops and classes for children and adults, I’d like to expand my network and incorporate these workshops as parts of private events, and invite a collaboration directly with those who are interested in adding a unique experience to their private event.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I recently listened to a podcast about Azita Shariati, an impressive person. Originally from Iran, she is now Sweden’s most powerful businesswomen. She was the president of Sodexo Nordics for over 20 years, now the CEO for AniCura, one of Europe's leading providers of high-quality veterinary care. Advocating for gender equality and diversity, she has accomplished a great deal in those areas and I find her life story to be fascinating.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Write a book (in Swedish).

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

Find more time to work.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I didn’t get my driving license until I was almost 35 years old. It happened during a snowy winter in Chicago while I was very pregnant. My driving teacher was also a fruit sculptor and kept talking about all sorts of incredible fruit creations he had made. This was of course more interesting to me than traffic rules, but despite the fruit talk, I did pass the test.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

In Sweden to visit with my newborn nephew, whom I have not yet met. He was born Feb. 22.

Edestam can be reached at edestamart.com or info@edestamart.com

