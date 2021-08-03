10 Questions: Napa author inspired by cats and adventures

Sherri “Nina" Neefe is a retired title insurance manager who discovered her real passion when she became Nina to her four grandchildren.
Relocating with her husband from San Diego to Northern California, they settled into their Napa home to be closer to their daughters and growing family.
Immersing themselves into learning the Bay Area and adopting two adorable kittens (Mulan and Simon) from a local animal shelter has made Napa their true sanctuary for this next era of their lives.
Enjoying camping, gardening, movies, biking and being the family “archivist” creating photobook and video memories keep Neefe busy.
Her passion for her "kitties and kiddies” and the true story of Mulan’s frightening “escape” inspired her first children’s book, “Mulan’s Big Adventure.”
1. What prompted you to become an author?
Our kitty was lost for three days and I told a bedtime story of “Mulan’s Big Adventure” to my grandkids and they loved it … creating the inspiration for my first book. The pandemic inspired more writing and more books!
2. How many books have you written?
Three books: “Mulan’s Big Adventure,” “Fantastical Cat Adventures,” and “2020: A Cat Odyssey.”
And I’m typing my fourth as we speak. It’s a children’s book about all the different jobs you can have. I’m not sure what I’m going to call it. I’m still playing with the title (but) it will (feature) cat and dog characters.
3. Where can your books be found?
I have them at Copperfield’s in Napa and Milo & Friends Pet Boutique in downtown Napa. And they’re also available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble and my website: ninascattales.com
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
It seems challenging to find traditional publishers/representation unless you’re a celebrity or influencer with a zillion followers on social media! I self-published (her books). It’s become pretty popular these days.
5. If you could change one thing about the publishing industry, what would it be?
Bringing more competitive printing services to the U.S. Most authors are forced to print in China due to pricing.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I saw Jennifer Lopez interviewed once and she really seemed happy. Able to manage her fame, yet still down to earth—from homeless at 18 to successful dancer, singer, actor, merchandiser, mother… I’m drawn to people who seem genuinely happy with themselves.
7. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
My family is always my preference to be around, but since Dr. Seuss is my inspiration for writing style, I’d love to pick his whimsical brain!
8. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: If I were younger, I’d love to start an “organize it” business. Think “Marie Kondo.”
Not try: I’m not a natural at the medical fields!
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a Polynesian dancer for many years. My mom started me when I was 5-years-old. She was from Hawaii and always wanted to be a hula dancer but her dad wouldn’t let her (because he thought) it was too risqué.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I love being home, but Hawaii is a favorite getaway!
Photos: Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Neefe can be reached at NinasCatTales@gmail.com.