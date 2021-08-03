10 Questions: Napa author Sherri “Nina” Neefe inspired by cats and adventures

And I’m typing my fourth as we speak. It’s a children’s book about all the different jobs you can have. I’m not sure what I’m going to call it. I’m still playing with the title (but) it will (feature) cat and dog characters.

3. Where can your books be found?

I have them at Copperfield’s in Napa and Milo & Friends Pet Boutique in downtown Napa. And they’re also available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble and my website: ninascattales.com

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

It seems challenging to find traditional publishers/representation unless you’re a celebrity or influencer with a zillion followers on social media! I self-published (her books). It’s become pretty popular these days.

5. If you could change one thing about the publishing industry, what would it be?

Bringing more competitive printing services to the U.S. Most authors are forced to print in China due to pricing.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?