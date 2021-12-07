10 Questions: Napa barber: "Skills pay the bills"

According to barber Jeremy Jackson, the most interesting part about his job isn’t cutting hair.

“It’s the people,” he said.

He meets folks from all walks of life, said Jackson. “I could cut a millionaire and I could cut a homeless guy, and everything in between. They all want a good haircut.”

Jackson has been a barber since 2014. He can be found at Olde Town Barbershop at 203 S. Jefferson St. in Napa.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a public speaker and a hip-hop dancer.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: pilot, fighter jets.

Not try: underwater welder.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Warehouse machine operator job making fabric. The material was really, really itchy. That was in American Canyon.

4. How did you get into this business?

I used to work for Comcast in their call center. They had a layoff in the department. I was in limbo about what to do next. I had tried to dabble in barbering early on. And I decided I would go (back) to barber school. That was about eight years ago. In 2014 I graduated from Hinton Barber College in Vallejo.

5. What’s your advice to someone who wants to become a barber?

It’s the same advice I’d give to anybody in any career. Engulf yourself in it. Dive in. Get under someone who’s willing to teach you. Find someone who cares about your growth and who wants to see you excel in the craft. And you need to care more than they care. You gotta take it upon yourself to get better. Your skills pay the bills.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Jay Z, Gary Vaynerchuk, (investor and entrepreneur) Robert F. Smith, Percy “Master P” Miller and Tyler Perry

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Executive produce and be a part of the creative process of a music album and movie.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

Create a successful podcast, and media conglomerate.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I love to swim.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Fiji island with my family.

