10 Questions: Napa-based interior designer creates a 'dream' of a job

Julie Hawkins traces her love of interior design back to her childhood, “when I traded in my Barbie Dream House for a real, collectible dollhouse to furnish and decorate,” she recalled.

“It was the kind of house I dreamed of one day living in myself: a classic, white farmhouse that became my absolute favorite hobby growing up.”

Having worked in the industry since 1996, in 2015 Hawkins founded Hawkins Interiors, a Napa-based interior design firm for residential and commercial projects offered all across the country.

And she still has the dollhouse, said Hawkins.

“If you come visit Hawkins Interiors’ design studio, you may just catch a glimpse of it yourself.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

(Architects) Frank Lloyd Wright, Eileen Gray and Julia Morgan: One master of space and two powerful females of the industry who were ahead of their time.

2. What was your first job?

I began my career very young, while I was still in high school. Just as my passion for design was burgeoning, I was given a job position assisting a local design firm in Connecticut where I grew up. I would organize the materials library, answer the phones, tend to the flower pots … I was eager to help with whatever they needed!

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I would absolutely love to try my hand at being a perfumer.

Not try: I wish I had the skills to be an amazing chef, but at this moment, sadly I do not think anyone would want me to try out that career.

4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Oh my, I would say definitely, the COVID-related supply chain disruptions. In all my years in this industry, I’ve never seen the long lead times and delays as we have in the last couple of years. It has been very challenging to navigate client expectation as it feels as though no matter what lead time you have been told, nothing is guaranteed until that order is on your doorstep!

5. If you could change one thing about the design industry, what would it be?

Changing the stigma of the design industry — making the industry more approachable.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire (American designer) Kelly Wearstler. She has a super-distinct style, and I love her hand at re-purposing old items in a new fresh way.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Learning to cook and definitely more travel.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would love to have my own furniture line, made up of pieces that we often find to be missing from our favorite sources.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am a Wisconsin native, and therefore … go Packers!

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

In Lisbon visiting my dear friend who moved there several years ago.

To reach Hawkins email: sayhi@hawkinsinteriors.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.