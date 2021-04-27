10 Questions: Napa Cannabis Collective aims to be a resource for the community

The entire business plan was pre-pandemic so basically, the whole roll-out and business operations have adapted.

It was awesome we were able to open during the pandemic because it gives locals another experience and diversity. We carry different products and have different backgrounds (than other cannabis businesses). There’s a place and a spot for everyone.

2. What exactly do you offer at Napa Cannabis Collective?

Currently, because of the pandemic, we're not able to offer all that we originally intended, such as yoga, massage, sound healing (and) reiki. But for now, we offer education, consultation, a variety of cannabis products, and many modalities of administration. Essentially we are a retail store but we are doing our best to elevate the experience to be more of an educational resource.

3. What’s a common misconception about cannabis?

And a lot of cannabis propaganda has been based on fear. We need to move forward and open our minds and recognize there is so much more to the plant than what we’ve been taught or told about.