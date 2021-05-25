10 Questions: Napa chef got "hooked' on cooking at early age

JC Luna-Morales said he always had a love for cooking.

“I knew from a young age that I was going to become a chef and that was my dream,” he said.

His mother worked at the CIA in St. Helena and “growing up and I would throw fits to get out of school so that way she can take me to work,” said Luna-Morales.

“The chefs and instructors would take me around to their classes and set me up with a side station along theirs in the front of the class. I loved it all and was hooked!”

Luna-Morales has worked at Napa Palisades Saloon since 2015. Today, he is head chef.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I was all about sports growing up. I played soccer, baseball and basketball for 14 years. School was always important to me because if I had bad grades then my dad would not let me play. My dad was my coach; he would push me to be my best always. My parents were very supportive and always letting my sisters and I do what we wanted. They are the drive that keeps me going. Knowing the amount of sacrifices they did for us keeps me motivated.

2. What was your first job?