10 Questions: Napa consignment shop offers 'affordable, recycled treasures' and community
10 Questions | Glenna Sanders, Glenna's Rescued Treasures & Consignment

10 Questions: Napa consignment shop offers 'affordable, recycled treasures' and community

Glenna Sanders, Glenna's Rescued Treasures & Consignment

Glenna Sanders, Glenna's Rescued Treasures & Consignment

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

After retiring from a job in Oakland providing affordable housing to low-income seniors in Northern California, Glenna Sanders switched gears and opened a consignment shop. 

Glenna's Rescued Treasures & Consignment was created “to provide unique, affordable, sustainable recycled treasures right here in my hometown of Napa," said Sanders. 

The business is more than just a store, said Sanders. It’s a community and, “a place to feel safe and share the good, bad and sad things going on in their lives.”

1. What was your first job?

Davidson & Bennett Realtors for 16 years as the general manager and property manager.

2. Do you have a lot of regular shoppers at Glenna’s?

I do. I know them by name. Some of them I know what day they are coming in and sometimes even the time.

3. How many consigners do you have?

1,196.

4. What’s one of the most unusual items you’ve consigned?

A 1970 Yoda (a prop from a “Star Wars” movie). He sold pretty quick; for $500.

5. What’s one of your more favorite items you’ve sold?

A 3-foot Italian hand-painted porcelain tiger. He’s the best thing I’ve ever had.

6. What’s popular at the shop?

Probably the most popular right now are the high-end purses. Louis Vuitton, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors — those tend to fly out. And a lot of times they still have the original tags.

7. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

That is a loaded question. For the first two years, our business was a roller coaster full of ups and downs. Some days had very little business and others were over the top. 2020 was our biggest challenge yet; being closed while the bills kept coming. Lucky for us, we saved for rainy days (not months). We are back and stronger because of it.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

Additional parking in our plaza. (The business is located at 2977 Solano Ave., Suite C)

9. What’s on your to-do list?

Keeping our space fresh. Everyday changes make it exciting for our customers. Processing all of the new inventory prior to week's end. Keeping our shop clean, dust-free, and smelling fresh. Also, keeping our locals happy with our fair pricing.

10. Which other Napa County business person would you like to see featured in 10 Questions?

Katie O'Brien at Consign and Design (on Trancas Street). 

Take a look inside Glenna's Rescued Treasures & Consignment of Napa. Located on Solano Avenue, the shop offers a little bit of everything—from jewelry to handbags, décor, furniture, cookware, vintage items and more.

Glenna's Rescued Treasures & Consignment is located at 2977 Solano Ave., Suite C, Napa, CA 94558.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

