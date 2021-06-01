10 Questions: Napa consignment shop offers 'affordable, recycled treasures' and community

A 3-foot Italian hand-painted porcelain tiger. He’s the best thing I’ve ever had.

6. What’s popular at the shop?

Probably the most popular right now are the high-end purses. Louis Vuitton, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors — those tend to fly out. And a lot of times they still have the original tags.

7. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

That is a loaded question. For the first two years, our business was a roller coaster full of ups and downs. Some days had very little business and others were over the top. 2020 was our biggest challenge yet; being closed while the bills kept coming. Lucky for us, we saved for rainy days (not months). We are back and stronger because of it.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

Additional parking in our plaza. (The business is located at 2977 Solano Ave., Suite C)

9. What’s on your to-do list?