10 Questions: Napa designer thrives on creativity

Christine George “has loved horses and art” for as long as she can remember, so it’s no surprise she found a career in both graphic design and equine art.

Her business, Christine George Design, offers graphics/packaging design and photography services.

Her art includes both photographing and painting horses, landscapes, and other subjects and has been sold and featured by numerous galleries.

“I love painting because I am in the love of the creative force,” George wrote.

“Whatever created us is pouring through me the strongest when I paint, helping create with m,” she said. “It is the best codependent relationship I have.”

George also has her own olive oil company, Napa Olive Grove.

“I’m 100 percent Greek,” she said.

1. What was your first job?

(At) 15.5 years old (I was) a Strawberry Girl making fresh strawberry pies at Marie Callender's in Sunnyvale.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Tried everything I’ve wanted to do.

Not try: Politics.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Waitress at a Monster Truck rally in LA.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Covid; with clients shutting down and not needing the service.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

Live in Greece for a summer.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Elon Musk.

7. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

That clients understand how much time, talent, and execution it takes. It is undervalued.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have a painting in the permanent collection of the Pentagon. I had done five soldier portraits for an exhibit in Arlington Cemetery (and one of those paintings was selected for the Pentagon).

9. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Greece. I would go to Corfu for the summer and eat and hang out on the beach. Sightsee. Visit family.

10. Which other Napa County business person would you like to see featured in “10 Questions"?

Erin Riley, BeBubbly Napa.

George can be reached at C@ChristineGeorge.com.

