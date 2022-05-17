10 Questions: Napa Farmers Market places community at the center of her work

Cara Mae Wooledge joined the Napa Farmers Market team in February 2018.
As a public health professional, “I’ve always placed the community at the center of my work," Wooledge said.
The Napa Farmers Market “provides me the unique opportunity to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space that builds community around local food.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I was obsessed with "The X-Files" and wanted to be in the FBI like Agent Scully.
2. What was your first job?
Eddie’s Pizza in my hometown, Stockton, Calif.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Donut Taste Tester.
Not try: Parachute Jump Tester.
4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
People are also reading…
With large chain grocery stores offering more local produce, it is important to note there are still major differences in shopping at a farmers market vs. buying “local” from a chain grocery store. The biggest one is that for every $10 spent at a farmers market, $8 to $9 goes directly to the farmer compared with $1.58 from traditional sales.
Although farmers markets cannot compete with the convenience of grocery stores, if you truly want to support small family farms, you should shop at farmers markets or join a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) veggie box from a local farm.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I am in awe of 110 the small farmers and business owners that make the Napa Farmers Market the thriving community marketplace we enjoy week after week. Their dedication and hard work is what makes it all possible.
10 Questions: Chef Lalita Souksamlane showcases "royal-style" Thai cuisine at her new Napa restaurant, Osha Thai.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
My goal is to launch a mobile farmers market “Veggie Van” to increase access to local produce throughout Napa County.
7. If you could change one thing about the market, what would it be?
I have a dream that the Napa Farmers Market will have a permanent home and outdoor market pavilion that can host community events and gatherings in addition to our markets. If you share this dream, let’s talk about how to make it happen.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
• Eat locally grown & made (food)
• Sleep well
• Napa Farmers Market Tuesdays & Saturdays
• Rinse & repeat
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I don’t know if this will surprise anyone, but I was voted “Most Likely to Start a Revolution” by my high school senior class.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
On the beach Fiji or Tahiti.
Info: The Napa Farmers Market is open rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday year-round and Tuesday April through December. It is located in the city of Napa parking lot at 1100 West Street in downtown Napa (the former site of the Cinedome movie theater). Email: manager@napafarmersmarket.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County Landmarks has released its annual list of "10 threatened treasures" in Napa County — structures with historic value that are in ne…
The Napa Valley Register offers an in-depth look at the big races on the June 2022 ballot.
The first-grade class Rebecca Lacau first met last August was unlike any she had taught in more than a decade at Willow Elementary School.
Plastic seems to be everywhere nowadays, and based on existing research on the greater San Francisco Bay, it is highly likely that the Napa Ri…
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz, younger brother of Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, resigned from the department in July 2021 during an…
Five years after the Napa City Council voted to end red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council unanimously supported a plan to …
A revised Napa County list of possible rural sites for apartments, condominiums or townhouses includes a small corner of Skyline Wilderness Pa…
What is Napa County doing as another wildfire season approaches?
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.
Napa Valley winery Heitz Cellar has filed a lawsuit against one of its cask suppliers, claiming the company sold them barrels that were faulty.