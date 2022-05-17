10 Questions: Napa Farmers Market places community at the center of her work

Cara Mae Wooledge joined the Napa Farmers Market team in February 2018.

As a public health professional, “I’ve always placed the community at the center of my work," Wooledge said.

The Napa Farmers Market “provides me the unique opportunity to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space that builds community around local food.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I was obsessed with "The X-Files" and wanted to be in the FBI like Agent Scully.

2. What was your first job?

Eddie’s Pizza in my hometown, Stockton, Calif.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Donut Taste Tester.

Not try: Parachute Jump Tester.

4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

With large chain grocery stores offering more local produce, it is important to note there are still major differences in shopping at a farmers market vs. buying “local” from a chain grocery store. The biggest one is that for every $10 spent at a farmers market, $8 to $9 goes directly to the farmer compared with $1.58 from traditional sales.

Although farmers markets cannot compete with the convenience of grocery stores, if you truly want to support small family farms, you should shop at farmers markets or join a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) veggie box from a local farm.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I am in awe of 110 the small farmers and business owners that make the Napa Farmers Market the thriving community marketplace we enjoy week after week. Their dedication and hard work is what makes it all possible.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

My goal is to launch a mobile farmers market “Veggie Van” to increase access to local produce throughout Napa County.

7. If you could change one thing about the market, what would it be?

I have a dream that the Napa Farmers Market will have a permanent home and outdoor market pavilion that can host community events and gatherings in addition to our markets. If you share this dream, let’s talk about how to make it happen.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

• Eat locally grown & made (food)

• Sleep well

• Napa Farmers Market Tuesdays & Saturdays

• Rinse & repeat

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I don’t know if this will surprise anyone, but I was voted “Most Likely to Start a Revolution” by my high school senior class.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

On the beach Fiji or Tahiti.

Info: The Napa Farmers Market is open rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday year-round and Tuesday April through December. It is located in the city of Napa parking lot at 1100 West Street in downtown Napa (the former site of the Cinedome movie theater). Email: manager@napafarmersmarket.org.

