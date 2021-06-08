10 Questions: Napa financial advisor likes solving problems

I studied viticulture in college (at Oregon State) and realized I liked business aspects more, which coincided with an interest in currency markets during Brexit. I realized that opportunity was once in a lifetime, and decided to pursue a more comprehensive path of finance and financial planning.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business or industry has faced?

The abrupt pivot to all virtual meetings during the pandemic and the lack of ability to meet with people.

6. What’s a common misconception you get about being a financial advisor?

A misconception is that the goal is to pitch someone a stock (to buy).

The reality of it is that we’re looking at your overall financial picture and how to best set you up for the future from a financial planning perspective.

7. If you could change one thing about the financial services industry what would it be?

I think we should be more willing to embrace paradigm shifts like direct indexing.

8. What’s on your to-do list?